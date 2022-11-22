Published November 22, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

Any time a player’s name is uttered in the same sentence as Diana Taurasi and Maya Moore, they must have done something historic. That is exactly what Azzi Fudd has done so far in her second year at UConn. The sophomore has scored 32 points in each of her first two games, making her the first Huskies to do that since Moore and Taurasi.

Azzi Fudd has put up numbers that have propelled her to the national player of the year conversation. She recently won BIG EAST player of the week after her two-game dominance to start the season.

“Obviously, she didn’t do it single-handedly by herself,” Huskies’ head coach Geno Auriemma said after the team’s win vs. Texas. “But that was an All-American performance today. That’s, like, player-of-the-year performance there tonight.”

Already this season, Auriemma, who coached UConn greats of the likes of Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird, Swin Cash, Taurasi, Napheesa Collier and Moore, has given high praise to Fudd multiple times this year.

“I would say based on one week of practice, Azzi’s as good as anybody we’ve had at this point in every area of the game,” he said. “She’s just so much better than last year at this time. She’s healthy and she can do some pretty special things.”

UConn is going to need Fudd to continue her hot shooting streak as the team continues to try to fend off the injury bug. With Ice Brady and Paige Bueckers are for the season, the Huskies are down to eight active players on the roster.