2 reasons World Series Game 3 postponement favors Phillies over Astros

Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros has officially been canceled and rescheduled to Tuesday night. At face value, it seems like a standard MLB game cancellation. Under the surface, the decision could be one that favors the Phillies. Here’s why.

2 Reasons Why World Series Game 3 Cancellation Favors Phillies

2. The Phillies were able to better optimize their World Series rotation

Yes, the Phillies won’t be able to start ace Zack Wheeler, who is dealing with mysterious right arm fatigue, until Game 6. There might not even be a Game 6. That’s a calculated risk by manager Rob Thomson.

However, Thomson, who likely would have penciled in southpaw Ranger Suarez for Game 3 before the series started, called on the left-hander to come out of the bullpen in the Game 1 win. That made Thomson uneasy to utilize Suarez in Game 3, hence the decision to pencil in Noah Syndergaard for the World Series’ third game.

With the cancellation, Philadelphia can now turn to Suarez, who will have the extra rest, in Game 3. He was quietly excellent against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series, pitching five innings of two-run ball while generating a whopping 11 ground balls.

The last time Suarez faced the Astros was on October 10, when Houston touched him up for three home runs. However, Thomson trusts the unflappable left-hander, who has come up large with a 1.86 ERA in 9 2/3 innings of postseason ball. His ability to keep the ball on the ground could help neutralize the mighty Astros lineup.

Plus, the Phillies have Aaron Nola, who has largely been untouchable- besides Game 1- for the better part of the last two months, lined up in Game 4. The way this cancellation has allowed the Phillies to optimize their World Series rotation should make fans feel good heading into Game 3.

1. The Phillies bullpen will get some much-needed rest

The Phillies bullpen has been utilized far more than fans would have liked through two games of the World Series. In Game 1, the Phillies had to turn to the ‘pen in the fifth inning after just 4 1/3 frames.

The Astros also had to utilize more relievers than they had anticipated in that game as well but quickly benefited from a brilliant Framber Valdez outing, as the lefty ate up 6 1/3 innings in the second game.

Meanwhile, Phillies ace Zack Wheeler went just five innings, requiring Thomson to use the bullpen once again. The fact that the Philadelphia bullpen received an extra day of rest can only serve to help them, especially considering the Astros have more starting pitching depth than the Phillies do.

That means that the Phillies are more likely to need their bullpen than Houston is. The more rest relievers such as Seranthony Dominguez and David Robertson, each of whom dealt with late-season injuries, can get, the better off the Phillies will be.

Of course, these two squads still have to play the games- and they won’t be played on paper. However, there’s reason to believe that a revamped rotation, a rested bullpen and a raucous crowd could help power the Phillies to their first World Series title since 2008.