The Sacramento Kings are an in a tough spot after firing head coach Mike Brown. De'Aaron Fox has also been in trade rumors, sparking a potential overhaul of the Kings roster.

In the offseason, the Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan in a sign-and-trade on a three-year $74 million deal. The acquisition of DeRozan added more offensive firepower to Sacramento, but unsurprisingly, it didn't fix their defensive problems.

Fox and Domantas Sabonis have again had stellar offensive seasons, but the lack of defense around them and DeRozan has been costly. Fox is averaging 26.3 points, along with five rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. He is shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from three.

Sabonis is averaging 20.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 59.8 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from deep. The 28-year-old big man is very impactful offensively for Sacramento.

One player who has been disappointing and hasn't improved is Keegan Murray. The third-year forward's shot has regressed, as he's shooting a career-low 41.6 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from downtown. Murray brought value as a three-point shooter and defender in his first two seasons, but his regression has hurt Sacramento.

At 13-19 and 12th in the Western Conference, the Kings may decide to sell at the trade deadline. The West is highly competitive, and it will be a battle to get a play-in spot.

However, given the early season firing of Brown and the signing of DeRozan this past offseason, the Kings' ownership seems serious about winning now. With that said, here are the three top targets for the Kings in the 2024-25 season.

Nets' Cameron Johnson

Cameron Johnson could be the next Brooklyn Nets forward on the move after Dorian Finney-Smith was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nets are in a rebuild and looking to acquire young talent and draft capital.

Johnson is having a career year, and his 3-and-D presence at forward would fill Sacramento's two biggest needs. The Kings' lack of shooting and defense has been evident, and Johnson would be their best defender and shooter in the starting five.

The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Johnson is also shooting efficiently at 49.2 percent from the floor and 42.9 percent from behind the arc.

Johnson's price tag is high, and multiple teams will be interested in the forward. The Nets are looking for two first-round picks or an intriguing prospect plus a first-round pick. For the Kings to land Johnson, they would have to prove they're all-in on contending, as his price tag is high.

Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is another 3-and-D forward who could help the Kings. Grant is having a solid season, averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. The 30-year-old is shooting 38.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from distance.

Grant is a quality defender and good three-point shooter, again filling the Kings' biggest needs. The difficulty with acquiring Grant is his big contract. Grant is in the second year of a five-year $160 million deal.

The Kings could get the deal done with Kevin Huerter's and Trey Lyles's contracts, but it would make future spending difficult. Sacramento would likely have to part with some draft capital as well to make the deal happen.

The Kings' potential moves to improve the roster will hinge on the front office's willingness to double down with this group and pay the price to acquire a difference-maker like Johnson or Grant.