By Blake Lovell · 4 min read

Published November 9, 2022



We’ve reached Week 10 in the NFL and fantasy football, and there are some clear trends when it comes to quarterback play around the league. That brings us to the Week 10 start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks.

Which players should be slotted in which group?

Here’s the fantasy football start ’em sit ’em quarterbacks list for Week 10.

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

There’s no longer any debate: Fields is an automatic start each week. But since some may still not be convinced, we’ll repeat why exactly that is. Since Week 5, the Bears quarterback is QB1 in fantasy football. That’s right, QB1. The schedule gets a bit tougher after his next two games — the latter of which includes salivating matchups against the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons — but four straight top-eight finishes and three straight games with a rushing touchdown make Fields a must-play as one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the game right now.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Like Fields, Lawrence is also back in the start ’em category for a second straight week. Make it three top-12 finishes in the last four games for the Jacksonville quarterback, who has notched at least one touchdown (passing or rushing) in all but one game this season. Next up is a road matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, who are allowing the eighth-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks (19.1). Start Lawrence with confidence in a game where the Jaguars figure to be playing from behind, thus forcing a reliance on the passing game.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo has actually been a worthy start candidate for much of the season since he has five top-15 finishes in seven games this season (he threw for two touchdowns in each of those five contests). Kyle Shanahan will likely want to run the ball against a Los Angeles Chargers defense that’s giving up the second-most points to opposing running backs (27.7), but there are simply too many weapons on the field to ignore Garoppolo’s upside. Combine Christian McCaffrey’s ability to catch the ball out of the backfield with a plethora of playmaking pass catchers, and Garoppolo could be in position to put up points.

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

We tried to give Rodgers the benefit of the doubt last week. However, even against the Detroit Lions, the Packers quarterback couldn’t find a path to a top-10 finish in fantasy football. He still has zero of those this season, and he’s now set for a matchup with a Dallas Cowboys defense that’s allowing just 13.7 points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Let’s also not forget that starting running back Aaron Jones may or may not play due to an ankle injury, and standout rookie receiver Romeo Doubs will be sidelined for several weeks due to a high ankle sprain. There’s a clear frustration with Rodgers and the Packers’ offense, and going up against one of the best defenses in the NFL isn’t a good formula for getting back on track.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Cousins has been a solid fantasy quarterback this season. He has finished in the top 13 in all but two games, with six multi-touchdown games to his credit. The issue, however, with starting him this week is the opponent. The Buffalo Bills just don’t give up a lot of points, allowing only 12.7 points per game at the position this season. If you’re looking for a comparison against a top team, Cousins finished QB25 in a road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 — a game where he threw three interceptions. To add to that, all of his top-12 finishes this season have come in the friendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s always hard to sit a quarterback who has a player like Justin Jefferson at his disposal, but the setup doesn’t seem ideal for the Vikings quarterback.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The fantasy production has been up and down for Jones this season. Coming off a bye, the Giants will host the Houston Texans, a team that ranks in the top five in the NFL in points allowed to opposing quarterbacks (13.1). Perhaps the most noteworthy stat isn’t what the Texans do — it’s what they don’t do that’s more interesting. Houston gives up a ridiculous amount of points per game to opposing running backs (30.9, most in the NFL), which should make this a Saquon Barkley game for the Giants. Sure, Jones could throw for a score somewhere, but his ceiling isn’t all that high in a game with an over/under of 39.5. Barkley will be the focus of the New York offense, so sit Jones and wait for a better matchup.