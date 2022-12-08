By Kendall Capps · 5 min read

Week 14 of the NFL season is upon us. Normally, this is the first week of the fantasy football playoffs. However, due to the league adding a 17th game to each team’s schedule, there are now 14 weeks in the fantasy regular season. So, fantasy owners have one last chance to improve before the playoffs arrive.

Every year in fantasy football, the tight end position is mostly barren outside of the top six to eight at the position. This year has been no exception. If anything, it’s been even worse than usual. Nevertheless, we have to dive into the details and figure out exactly which tight ends are worth starting this week, and which you should pass on.

That brings us to the Week 14 start ’em sit ’em tight end list for fantasy football.

Start 'Em: Tight Ends

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

The return of Deshaun Watson did not go as planned last week for the Cleveland Browns offense. But it was to be expected that he would be a little rusty against an underrated Houston Texans secondary. But with a full week of practicing with the first team and live game action under his belt, it stands to reason he’ll be a bit better this week.

The Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a very good defense. But they have been middle of the pack against tight ends this season. Meanwhile, Njoku looks to be close to full health this week. He is returning from a one-game absence and is currently questionable to play Sunday. But reports out of Browns practice were that he looked really good on Wednesday and is expected to suit up. Considering the depth of the tight end position in fantasy football, Njoku is worth a play in a game where the Browns might very well be chasing points.

Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is another top-10 option this week in fantasy football. Yes, part of that is of course because of the lack of depth. After all, there are only a couple of must-start players at the position this year. But there is plenty of reason for optimism here.

In games where Everett starts and finishes (twice this season he left with an injury), he is averaging just over six targets per game. Anyone getting six targets per game from Justin Herbert is worth looking at. DeAndre Carter finally fell out of favor last week. Even if Mike Williams returns this week, that would likely cut into the snap count of Joshua Palmer, not Everett.

Plus, the Dolphins have been gashed by tight ends this season. Miami has allowed the third most fantasy football points to the position, putting Everett squarely on the streaming map.

Greg Dulcich, Denver Broncos

Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich has come out of nowhere this season. Since being inserted into the lineup in Week 6, he is averaging 5.5 targets per game. As I pointed out above, we are somewhat grasping at straws with fantasy football tight ends. But there are a few reasons to like Dulcich this week.

Denver is playing the Chiefs, a team they haven’t beaten in years. As good as the Broncos defense has been, you know they are going to be trailing for most of this game. Similar to Njoku above, Dulcich’s air yards per target rank among the league leaders at his position. So when Russell Wilson looks his way, it’s usually downfield.

Kansas City is surprisingly has one of the best rush defenses in the league. Courtland Sutton did not practice and very well might not be available this week. With Jerry Jeudy still not 100 percent, I would not be surprised to see Dulcich garner north of a 20 percent target share. That puts him squarely into TE1 territory.

Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

A lot of fantasy football owners were high on Dawson Knox entering this season. Why wouldn’t you be, he was a red zone threat on a loaded offense last year. But as the season has played out, it’s become clear that he is far down the pecking order for targets.

Knox posted a donut on just one target last week in a win over the Patriots. The week prior, he caught both of his targets Lions for 17 yards. Three targets in two weeks does not inspire confidence. That was against the 4th and 10th best fantasy matchups for tight ends.

This week, he will line up opposite the Jets linebackers who have done a very good job covering tight ends. Stream elsewhere.

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs tight end Cade Otton has done a decent job providing fantasy value this season at the thinnest position. But this week he is a hard pass. Tampa is facing a 49ers defense that just shut down Tua Tagovailoa and the loaded Dolphins offense. What do you think they are going to do to this Bucs offensive line?

If you are in a full PPR league, there is reason to believe he has a little streaming value. Tom Brady is not likely to have much time to find Mike Evans or Chris Godwin downfield. I could see Otton catching five or six passes, but for probably no more than 30 yards. Unless he finds the end zone, you can do better on the waiver wire.