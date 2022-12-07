By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The 2022 fantasy football season is coming down to the wire. If the playoffs aren’t starting up in Week 14, they likely will be kicking off in Week 15, meaning that at this point, every game is a must win. For that reason, crafting our Week 14 start ’em sit ’em running backs list is of the utmost importance with such a big week of fantasy football around the corner.

Running back production has been critical this season, and sometimes it’s a matter of starting and sitting the right players at the right times. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at three running backs you should start in Week 14, while also looking at three running backs that should be stashed on the bench.

Week 14 Start ‘Em: Running backs

Ezekiel Elliott/Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

There has been skepticism when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys running back timeshare all season long, but by now, it feels safe to play either Ezekiel Elliott or Tony Pollard on a weekly basis, especially in Week 14 when they are going up against a putrid Houston Texans run defense. Pollard has been outstanding over his past five games, as he’s averaging 25 points per game during that stretch, and while Elliott’s ceiling isn’t as high as Pollard’s it seems, he’s still averaging 17.1 points per game over his last five games played. Both guys should be locks in the starting lineup for Week 14 against a porous Texans run defense in case there was any doubt about that.

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco has had a strange path to fantasy football production this season, but he’s become a playable option now that he is the lead option in the backfield for the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s averaging 14.2 points per game over his past three outings, and while that’s not superstar production, Pacheco has a solid floor given his new lead running back status. The Chiefs have a daunting matchup against the Denver Broncos, but Pacheco should be able to find the end zone at some point in this game, and if Kansas City takes the lead early, Pacheco could be in for a big day of work as they attempt to run the game out.

D’Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

Ever since the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey, D’Onta Foreman has quickly become one of the best running back options in the league. He’s averaging 14.2 points per game over his last six contests, and while he has had some duds along the way, he has a very favorable matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14. The Seahawks are the second worst team in the league when it comes to fantasy points allowed for opposing running backs, which makes Foreman a strong starting option this week. And considering how much the Panthers like to run the football, that makes Foreman a huge “boom” candidate for this matchup.

Week 14 Sit ‘Em: Running backs

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

As the Houston Texans offense has collapsed, so too has Dameon Pierce’s fantasy football production. Pierce was a solid double digit scorer for the middle part of this season, but he’s only averaged 6.9 points over the past three games for the Texans. Houston’s offense doesn’t seem likely to be getting better anytime soon, which makes Pierce a very risky option to start throughout the remainder of the season. The Dallas Cowboys also boast one of the best defenses in the league, which makes playing Pierce in Week 14 a risk not worth taking for fantasy managers.

Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos

It’s tough to feel totally confident in Latavius Murray as a fantasy option despite the fact he has all of a sudden become the Denver Broncos lead option at running back. He’s getting touches, as he’s averaging 12.7 points over his last three games, but against a strong Chiefs team, it feels like the script could be worked against him. There’s a decent chance the Broncos fall behind early and are forced to air it out in an effort to stay in the game, which would make Murray a complete nonfactor. Murray has upside if he can find the end zone, but given how bad Denver’s offense has been this season, counting on touchdowns from him is a terrible idea.

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette is consistent if nothing else, but it’s tough to have much faith in him in fantasy football right now considering how it looks like Rachaad White is taking the lead running back role away from him. They were practically in a timeshare in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints, and it was telling White was even on the field to score his game-winning touchdown after he lost a fumble earlier in the game. Fournette has a solid floor in PPR leagues moving forward, but against a stingy San Francisco 49ers defense, starting either of the Bucs running backs feels like a bad idea.