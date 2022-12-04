By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns got a road victory on Sunday, beating the Houston Texans Sunday, 27-14. It was Deshaun Watson’s return to the football field after serving his 12-game suspension. He missed all of last season as well, as the Texans decided to not let him onto the football field amid all of his off-the-field drama.

Watson, as expected, was treated rather harshly upon his return to Houston. He was booed mercilessly. After the game, Watson was asked his thoughts on being booed. His response was very matter of fact.

“I’m a Cleveland Brown. … they’re supposed to boo,” Watson said, as noted by ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

The Browns took a lot of heat when they not only traded for the embattled quarterback, but also gave him the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history. Watson signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal this offseason. Keep in mind that there were still civil suits pending, with more that eventually came out against him.

Deshaun Watson struggled mightily in his season debut. He finished 12-for-22 for 131 yards and one interception. However, the Browns got contributions elsewhere. Donovan Peoples-Jones ran a punt back for a touchdown. The Browns defense scored not once, but twice against the putrid Texans offense on a pick-six and a fumble return for a touchdown.

The win kept the Browns slim playoff hopes alive. They are 5-7 and are two games back of the New York Jets for the final wild card spot. In order to get a miracle and reach the playoffs, Watson is going to have to return to form rather quickly.