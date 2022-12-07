By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Russell Wilson may be without his go-to target, Courtland Sutton, in Week 14 when the Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

During last Sunday’s game when the Denver Broncos took on the Baltimore Ravens, Courtland Sutton was forced off the field with a hamstring injury. While he tried to return to the game, he was ultimately unable to do so.

Now, according to Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, Courtland Sutton may be held out of Week 14. He stated, “It’s not looking good for him this week”.

In a season derailed by injuries for this Broncos team, Courtland Sutton is just the latest on the list. Fellow Broncos wide receivers Tim Patrick and KJ Hanaler are already on injured reserve. Sutton being out would be a big blow for Wilson and the Broncos offense.

Throughout the entirety of this season, Courtland Sutton has been the focus of the Broncos air attack. Over 12 games, he has been targeted a team-high 89 times. This is 30 more targets than the next closest player on the roster. In turn, Sutton has recorded 52 receptions for 688 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Sutton has been the only consistent Broncos wide receiver this season. KJ Hamler, Jerry Jeudy, and Kendall Hinton have all missed time. The rest of the offense has also dealt with a fair share of issues, as even Russell Wilson has missed time.

As they take on a high-powered Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs offense, the Broncos will hope that their offense can be at 100%. But unfortunately, it appears that once again, that will not be the case.