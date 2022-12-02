Published December 2, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will be without a key contributor on offense in Week 13 when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out of the contest.

Earlier in the season, Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain. After missing some time, he returned to the field. Just one game back, he re-aggravated the injury, leading him to be out since Week 11.

The Chargers will also be without two key members of the offensive line. Both their starting center Corey Linsley, and starting right tackle Trey Pipkins have been ruled out.

When on the field, Williams has been a go-to target for Herbert. While only playing in eight games, he is still second on the team in receiving yards with 510. He has also recorded 38 receptions and three receiving touchdowns.

In the absence of Williams, the Chargers will once again turn to the rest of their playmakers.

Joshua Palmer has played a large role throughout the season for the Chargers. Herbert has relied on him heavily, leading the second-year pass catcher to be targeted 75 times. He has recorded 50 receptions for 552 receiving yards and three touchdowns over ten games this season.

Running back Austin Ekeler has also looked to once again be the NFL’s best pass catcher out of the backfield. The veteran running back has recorded a team-high 80 receptions for 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

In the absence of Mike Williams, Herbert will also once again turn to Keenan Allen. While an injured hamstring has impacted his season, Allen has been highly productive in recent weeks. Over the past two games, he has recorded 10 receptions for 143 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Having Mike Williams out of the lineup is a major blow for this Chargers team, but they have enough elite playmakers to stay afloat once again.