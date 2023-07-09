With the All-Star break looming, fantasy baseball managers won't have to worry about filling out their daily roster for a couple of days. However, that doesn't mean there aren't gems to find on Week 16 waiver wires.

The All-Star break gives both MLB franchises and fantasy baseball owners to truly analyze their team. For the franchise, perhaps a hot or cold streak could lead to a trade or a promotion. For fantasy baseball players, paying close attention to those transactions is key.

If an unheralded player or newly called up prospect is still available on the waiver wire, it can be fantasy baseball gold. Any manager can find a player who provides long-term value without even using a draft pick. Proper waiver wire pickups are the ticket to the fantasy baseball playoffs.

Fans and players alike will take a step back and marvel at the league's best at this year's All-Star Game. But when the MLB returns to action, our top four Week 16 waiver wire pickups are sure to make an impact.

Tarik Skubal – SP Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers had been without Tarik Skubal for the entire season due to injury. However, upon his return, Skubal proved why he is one of the most exciting pitchers in Detroit.

Facing off against the Oakland Athletics, Skubal pitched six no-hit innings, striking out six in the process. While it came against the lowly A's, Skubal showed that he is fully back from injury. Fantasy baseball players should be taking notice of Skubal's re-arrival.

Back in 2021, Skubal ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the Tigers' organization, via MLB Pipeline. Back in 2022, he was able to lower his ERA to a career-best 3.52 on the season. While he still holds a 4.10 ERA over his entire MLB career, Skubal's first start has surely opened some eyes.

He only threw 57 pitches against Oakland as he is coming off of major flexor tendon surgery. But as he ramps up his stamina, grabbing him on the Week 16 waiver wires ensures Skubal is on your roster before his potential blow up.

Jarren Duran – OF Boston Red Sox

When Jarren Duran first joined the Boston Red Sox, his play left a lot to be desired. However, he has looked like an entirely different player through the first half of the 2023 season.

Through 69 games, Duran is hitting .319 with five home runs, 33 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Duran leads the Red Sox in batting average and stolen bases. He .365 on base percentage ranks second on the team.

Duran is entering his third season in Boston. To this point, the outfielder has never held a batting average higher than .221 or stole more than seven bases. Duran's 32 runs scored this season also mark a career-high. In the midst of a breakout season, Duran makes for a fine waiver wire pickup.

Despite their 47-43 record, Boston still sits last in the AL East. If they want to make some noise, they'll need Duran to continue his torrid pace.

Francisco Alvarez – C New York Mets

The New York Mets certainly didn't live up to expectations in the first half of the season. However, in Francisco Alvarez, the Mets might have found their catcher of the present and future.

Alvarez has appeared in 65 2023 games after being called up to the major leagues. He is hitting .242 with 17 home runs and 35 RBI. Alvarez is currently third on the Mets in home runs despite appearing in fewer games than the three players that follow him.

The catcher has really turned his game up a notch ahead of the All-Star break. Over his last seven appearances, Alvarez is hitting .435 with four home runs and eight RBI. As long as his bat is on fire, New York can't afford to take Alvarez out of the lineup.

Formerly the team's No. 1 overall prospect, via MLB Pipeline, the Mets are hoping Alvarez sticks. Currently 42-47, the Mets need to rally back in the second half if they hope to make the postseason. Alvarez will be a key part of their offense during the run, making him a spectacular Week 16 waiver wire pickup.

Alek Manoah – SP Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays had no choice but to give Alek Manoah some time away from the majors after his horrific start to the season. But if his original owner dropped him due to that demotion, fantasy baseball players should be flocking to the waiver wire to pick him up.

Upon his return to the majors, Manoah pitched six innings of one-run baseball in a win against the Detroit Tigers. He struck out eight and didn't walk a bat. While it came against the Tigers, Manoah looked much better than his previous 2023 form.

Manoah's downfall was one of the most shocking in the league this season. The Blue Jays star looked phenomenal in 2022, pitching to a 16-7 record, 2.24 ERA and 180/51 K/BB ratio. He earned his first All-Star nod in the process.

One game against the Tigers is tough to truly judge if Manoah is back. However, that performance at least means that Manoah shouldn't be left on the waiver wire in any fantasy baseball league.