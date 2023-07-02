With the All-Star break approaching, both MLB teams and fantasy baseball owners will have an opportunity to truly analyze their roster. Heading into the break, landing a player with potential off of the waiver wire is crucial.

Teams around the league are still looking for their best combination. Whether it be prospect call ups or just an overall lineup switch, clubs seem to change over time. Fantasy baseball players looking to strike on waivers should be taking notice.

If a team calls up a top prospect, it's the perfect prime time to put in a claim. That prospect could offer long-term value without having to use a draft pick on him. The same goes for a veteran being put into a new, worthwhile opportunity.

The draft gave every roster their core. The waiver wire is the glue that could lead that roster to the championship. Our top four Week 15 fantasy baseball waiver wire pickups are sure to give any team a jolt heading into the All-Star break.

TJ Friedl – OF Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have been one of the biggest MLB shocks this season. With their 44-39 record, the Reds are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the NL Central lead. Outfielder TJ Friedl has been a major player in Cincinnati's success.

Through 60 games this season, Friedl is hitting .305 with six home runs, 31 RBI and 14 stolen bases. He leads the team in stolen bases and ranks second in batting average and on base percentage (.371). It's a stark improvement over last year's numbers, when Friedl hit .240 with eight home runs, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases over 72 games.

Friedl seemed to find his stride on the basepaths during the month of June, swiping eight bags. His stolen base potential makes him a solid waiver wire pickup.

But Friedl isn't a slouch at the plate either. As long as Friedl is hitting, he'll be in the Reds' lineup. He should be starting on a fantasy baseball roster as well.

Jordan Hicks – RP St. Louis Cardinals

It isn't often fantasy baseball managers can find starting closers this late into the season. However, Jordan Hicks might have found himself once again in a high profile role with the St. Louis Cardinals. He would be a sneaky, yet meaningful addition off of the Week 15 waiver wire.

Current Cardinals closer Ryan Helsey is currently on the injured list. Giovanny Gallegos was expected to fill the ninth inning role in his absence. Instead, St. Louis seems to have turned to Hicks.

Hicks has received that last five Cardinals save opportunities. As long as he is getting the ninth inning call, he is a valuable fantasy baseball asset. His impressive strikeouts numbers – 52/21 K/BB ratio will certainly add some appeal.

He might not get the same hype he received years ago, but Hicks is now in a prime position to help the Cardinals win. Fantasy baseball owners should take notice and look to grab him off of waiver wires.

Jordan Westburg – INF Baltimore Orioles

With the Baltimore Orioles getting off to a hot start, the team has turned to their farm system for some added production. Their latest call up was infielder Jordan Westburg. If Westburg maintains a starting role, he's certainly a player to monitor in fantasy baseball.

Through his first five games at the major league level, Westburg is hitting .313 with a double and two RBI. In his 67 games at the Triple-A level this season, Westburg hit .295 with 18 home runs, 54 RBI and six stolen bases.

Baltimore is clearly high on Westburg's potential. He has the acumen to back it up, as the infielder currently ranks as the third-best prospect in the Orioles' organization, via MLB Pipeline.

The Orioles didn't call up Westburg just to sit him on the bench. Capable of playing second or third base, Westburg could be a Week 15 waiver wire pickup still paying off come playoff time.

Ha-Seong Kim – INF San Diego Padres

Ha-Seong Kim is another versatile player with eligibility at numerous positions. While his San Diego Padres are having a worse season than the Orioles, Kim could still play off in fantasy baseball.

Over 79 games this season, Kim is hitting .257 with nine home runs, 30 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Kim has already set a new career-high in steals while he is two home runs and 19 RBI for tying his career-highs in both categories. While his batting average could use some work, Kim is off to a career-year in San Diego.

His work during the month of June pointed directly towards Kim's improvement. In 27 games, Kim had new season-bests in batting average (.291) and home runs (4) while tying his season-high in RBI (12).

While the Padres have struggled this season, Kim hasn't. He might not be the sexiest name on the Week 15 waiver wire, but the infielder is a strong pickup moving forward.