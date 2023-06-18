In fantasy baseball, youth is usually a strong factor in deciding who to claim off the waiver wire. Entering Week 13 of the fantasy baseball season, many youngsters make the list for the four best waiver wire pickups.

Established stars are going to go early in drafts. Everyone knows who Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. are. However, prospects can slip through the cracks on draft day. Going further, sometimes the best waiver wire claims are guys who weren't even on the draft radar.

If a team calls up that prospect, it isn't likely for him to sit on the bench. With a new opportunity, he becomes fantasy baseball gold. And adding him off of waiver wires, rather than drafting him, gives any roster some much needed power and flexibility.

Whether their team is in contention or not, all three of these players have a major opportunity on their plate. They enter Week 13 as our top four waiver wire pickups.

Braxton Garrett – SP Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins have gotten out to a better start than many expected, currently sitting second in the NL East with their 40-31 record. A lot of their success has come for their wealth of young starting pitching. Braxton Garrett has recently emerged as one of the best of the bunch.

Over his last two starts, Garrett has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings. He has racked up an impressive 17 strikeouts compared to just two walks. The strong performance has upped Garrett's line to a 3-2 record with a 3.88 ERA and a 77/14 K/BB ratio on the season.

Garrett has proven he belongs in Miami's rotation. As long as the Marlins are winning, he makes for an intriguing starter whenever he is on the bump.

Nolan Jones – INF/OF

Unlike Miami, the Colorado Rockies have been cellar dwellers in the NL West this season. Their 29-44 record won't be turning any heads. However, Nolan Jones has been impressive for Colorado thus far and makes a solid Week 13 waiver wire pickup.

Since his call up to the majors, Jones is hitting .324 with four home runs 12 RBI and four stolen bases. While it has just been 21 games, Jones leads Colorado in batting average. The Rockies will keep Jones in the lineup as long as his bat is on fire.

Which is a good time for fantasy baseball players to pounce. The Rockies may be a work in progress, but Jones has proven he's the real deal.

Emmet Sheehan – SP Los Angeles Dodgers

With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing numerous injuries to their pitching staff, top prospect Emmet Sheehan was given an opportunity at the major league level. His performance should've opened every fantasy baseball owner's eyes.

In his debut against the San Francisco Giants, Sheehan threw six no-hit innings while striking out three. The Dodgers are waiting on players like Julio Urias and Dustin May to make their returns from injury. However, Sheehan's shutout outing will certainly earn him some fans in LA's front office.

Sheehan is currently the Dodgers' eighth-best prospect, via MLB Pipeline. Coming off his strong performance, adding Sheehan off of the Week 13 waivers ensure he's on the roster before his next potentially great start.

Bo Naylor – C Cleveland Guardians

To open the season, the Cleveland Guardians decided to roll with Mike Zunino at catcher. However, with that plan failing to create much success, the Guardians decided to move on. Now, Bo Naylor will have a major opportunity in Cleveland.

The Guardians have already called up Naylor. With Zunino gone, he's poised to see the majority of starts behind the plate. As the third-best prospect in Cleveland's organization, via MLB Pipeline, the Guardians will explore if Naylor has what it takes to be their full-time backstop.

Through 60 AAA games this season, Naylor was hitting .254 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI. As the Guardians try to stay in contention, Naylor will assume a major role. Entering Week 13 of the fantasy baseball season, that makes him a pristine waiver wire pickup.