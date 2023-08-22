Gone are the times where running backs dominated the first round of your fantasy football drafts, replaced by an influx of top-tier wide receivers. With players like Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase sitting near the top of your drafts, this year certainly looks to be one of those years dominated by early receivers.

This fantasy football mock draft showcases which players should be drafted in the first two rounds. Utilizing a 12-team league, the scoring format that was considered for the following two rounds is from a full-PPR perspective.

2-Round Mock Draft

Pick 1.01 – Justin Jefferson, WR

The conversation for the top pick really can be had involving the first three picks on this list. With both Jefferson and Chase filling the role of superstar WR, it's tough to go wrong with either elite receiver.

Jefferson earns the nod here though, based on the current offensive talent around him in Minnesota (or lack thereof) and some slight injury concerns for Chase’s quarterback. JJetta has been at or near the top of the WR group for fantasy football across all three years of his career, and this season likely won’t be any different.

1.02 – Ja’Marr Chase, WR

Chase finished as the WR12 last season, and if he were to produce that type of finish again this season, his WR2 draft position certainly would not be justified. But the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to be hitting their strides this season, even with Joe Burrow’s injury, and Chase will be a big-time beneficiary.

The toughest part about the Cincinnati offense is that there are two other above-average receivers behind Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, that do vulture some work from Chase. But that, paired with Burrow’s calf injury, all should not be enough to discourage you from drafting Chase this early. It's hard to look past the fact that Chase earned single-digit targets in only three games last season, so the volume is basically guaranteed.

1.03 – Christian McCaffrey, RB

Christian McCaffrey once again looks to be holding down the top running back spot in fantasy football drafts this season, and for good reason. Having produced an overall RB2 finish last year, jump-started by the trade to the 49ers, McCaffrey is in line for yet another season of big-time usage.

While CMC’s days of being a full-time, three-down back are likely behind him, especially with Elijah Mitchell also with San Francisco, his efficiency in both running and catching the ball remains elite.

1.04 – Cooper Kupp, WR

While he may be nursing an injured hamstring, Cooper Kupp has some good odds to yet again be the overall WR1 for fantasy football this season. Held back by some roster uncertainties, Kupp likely will see even more targets than usual, especially since this roster will probably be playing from behind quite often.

Only one season removed from his 16-TD 2021 campaign, Kupp still has it, even at 30 years old. As long as his hamstring injury proves to not be a long-term issue, then drafting Kupp here feels kind of like a steal.

1.05 – Travis Kelce, TE

Could this finally be the year we see Travis Kelce fall off? Sure, but what signs are pointing to that happening?

With the Kansas City Chiefs still needing to count on Kelce to be their WR1, Kelce’s role as the top tight end in fantasy football looks to have a clear path for another season. As long as Father Time doesn’t come knocking at his door, drafting Kelce can help give you a leg up on your league at a position most teams like to punt.

1.06 – Tyreek Hill, WR

It was a last-second swap that saw Tyreek Hill fall to 1.06 and Kelce move up to 1.05, but both options are solid near the middle of the first round. For Hill, he needs to have a full season of Tua Tagovailoa to be a threat in the race for the WR1 spot.

Having recorded a top-8 fantasy finish five times across the past six seasons, Hill will yet again thrive in Mike McDaniel’s offense. The relationship between Hill and his QB is very strong, and even though Jaylen Waddle is one of the league’s best WR2 options, Hill clearly warrants his spot in the first round.

1.07 – Austin Ekeler, RB

Might feel a bit late for the second running back to go off the board, especially with that second running back being Austin Ekeler. But his heavy reliance on scoring touchdowns has elevated him to a first and second-place finish in the RB ranks the past two seasons, but there likely will be some regression in that department this year.

There are a lot of mouths to feed in Los Angeles, as Justin Herbert has Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and first-round rookie Quentin Johnston to throw to. With Ekeler making a living as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, look for some of his goal-line opportunities to go elsewhere, lowering his ceiling.

1.08 – Stefon Diggs, WR

As we close out the middle section of the first round, we find ourselves with still a few household names on the board, headlined by Stefon Diggs. A top receiver tied to Josh Allen makes for a fantastic first-round option, even if you do not stack the two Bills together.

Diggs is coming off his second-consecutive double-digit TD season, which was his third season overall with Buffalo. With the only real new ‘threat’ in the pass-catcher department coming in the form of rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, Diggs has a strong hold on the WR1 role with the Bills.

1.09 – Bijan Robinson, RB

It's risky to take a rookie running back this early in the draft, but Bijan Robinson is not your grandma’s rookie RB. Joining the Atlanta Falcons puts Robinson in one of the best Year 1 boom scenarios, exactly what you want to hear if you are looking to build a Hero-RB roster.

Robinson joins a solid, young core on offense that already has Drake London and Kyle Pitts, and with QB Desmond Ridder entering his first year as the starter, there is plenty of work on the table for the rookie Longhorn RB to grab.

1.10 – Saquon Barkley, RB

Having wrapped up his contract issue in short order this offseason, Saquon Barkley presents some of the best value here near the end of the first round. With Daniel Jones still not having that clear WR1 target, Barkley should still see a healthy diet of rushing and receiving opportunities, provided he remains healthy.

The Giants are a bit of a tough team to predict this year, especially with their tough West Coast start to their schedule. While it could be a bit of tough sledding for Barkley to start the year, don’t let that distract you from the fact that he could very well finish the season as a top-3 back.

1.11 – Nick Chubb, RB

A dark horse overall RB1 option, Nick Chubb no longer has to worry about Kareem Hunt swooping in for carries every game. The Cleveland Browns have utilized Chubb as a workhorse for most of his career, but his ‘23 season looks like it could lean even more in that direction.

With Deshaun Watson entering his first full season with the team and Amari Cooper in store for another solid season, the rushing work falls on the shoulder of Chubb, who now has Jerome Ford as his main backup. Near the 1-2 turn, drafting Chubb would help jumpstart your roster really well, and you could even justify selecting him as early as 1.08.

1.12 – CeeDee Lamb, WR

To round out the first round, Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb comes off the board at 1.12. While some of Dalton Schultz’s vacated targets will funnel to Brandin Cooks, Lamb is likely in store to add even more to his already-heavy workload.

Lamb recorded 156 targets in his third season in the NFL, setting a career best by 36 targets. If Dak Prescott is able to rein in some of his accuracy issues, then Lamb’s ceiling could rise even higher – so selecting him here is a solid pick.

2.01 – A.J. Brown, WR

To kick off the second round, we turn to the first piece of the Philadelphia Eagles offense, A.J. Brown. Brown’s first season in Philly was a big success, as his connection with Jalen Hurts only grew stronger as the year progressed.

His 11 TDs tied a career high, and 1,496 receiving yards eclipsed his previous best mark by over 400 yards. Even with Devonta Smith and Dallas Goedert catching plenty of passes from Hurts, Brown is in a class of his own, and will continue to be a member of the Tier 2 grouping of receivers.

2.02 – Tony Pollard, RB

Entering into a territory that has been coming for a few seasons so far, it is finally the Tony Pollard Show. As the Dallas Cowboys officially have moved onto having Pollard as their featured back, his ceiling has skyrocketed.

In terms of his fantasy football value, Pollard will command a big chunk of the carries while still having quite a few targets in the passing game. As strong as the Dallas offense can be, there really are few RBs that have the same ceiling that Pollard could possess this year.

2.03 – Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

A recent training camp injury may have scared a few drafters away, but Amon-Ra St. Brown wasn’t named Matthew Berry’s Ride or Die player this season for nothing.

The Detroit Lions have one of the better passing offenses in the game, and their strong offensive line helps keep Jared Goff upright so he can find the Sun God. St. Brown should command 150+ targets this season, a first in his career, while likely also eclipsing his 1,161-yard career receiving yard mark as well.

2.04 – Davante Adams, WR

The QB uncertainty in Las Vegas absolutely can and likely will make Davante Adams slip a bit in your fantasy football draft – which is great news for you.

If looking to go WR-heavy to start, drafting a Kupp-Adams tandem to begin your drafts has a ton of promise attached to it. Adams looks to earn a lot of targets from Jimmy Garoppolo this season, as long as Jimmy G stays healthy. Adams looks to be good to go after his brief training camp injury, so there should be no concerns there.

2.05 – Derrick Henry, RB

In line for another monster workload, will Derrick Henry’s health hold up? Plus, with Ryan Tannehill now having both Treylon Burks and free-agent signee Deandre Hopkins in the fold, will there be a bigger onus put on throwing the ball?

It feels like Henry gets under-drafted every season, and yet, his ADP really doesn’t reflect that the following season. With the Titans factoring into the AFC South battle alongside the Jacksonville Jaguars, Henry likely will be close to leading the RB in touches again – but how efficient will he be?

2.06 – Garrett Wilson, WR

Something about the number 17 for Aaron Rodgers – this time the beneficiary is Garrett Wilson in the Big Apple. As AR’s top target this season, Wilson is in store for a huge target share, even with how many other mouths there are to feed in the offense.

Heading into his second season, Wilson is primed and ready to improve upon his WR21 season from last year, which was filled with lots of ups and downs from Zach Wilson. A shot at a top-8 finish is absolutely in the realm of possibilities for Garrett Wilson, who will earn a lion's share of double-teams this year.

2.07 – Josh Jacobs, RB

The running back market is still in shambles, and Josh Jacobs has been trying to help correct it. But with no traction happening this offseason, it is likely that Jacobs will soon return to the field with the Raiders.

Outside of Jacobs and Adams, there are plenty of question marks on this offense, so expect these two pillars to carry the offense as much as possible. While a 1,600K-yard season is unlikely for Jacobs again this season, he has shown he is more than capable of producing it.

2.08 – Jonathan Taylor, RB

There are plenty of question marks still surrounding Jonathan Taylor’s status for this season, especially after he pushed his trade request through and the Colts gave him permission to seek a deal. But after Barkley and the Giants eventually found an understanding, JK Dobbins reported to camp with the Ravens, and Josh Jacobs seems to be at least talking to the Raiders, it is only a matter of time before Taylor returns.

This is likely going to be a bit high for some people, but Taylor’s talent when he is on the field is not matched by many, and he absolutely will get a ton of work with rookie QB Anthony Richardson taking over. Totally understand if this is not where you want to draft Taylor, but he still presents value even with his uncertain situation.

2.09 – Jaylen Waddle, WR

It can be a dicey game to play drafting the second receiver in an offense within the first two rounds, but Waddle is an outlier. Having shown he can thrive next to Tyreek Hill in the same offense, feel free to grab Waddle before the tier break to end the second round.

While the likes of Tee Higgins or Devonta Smith fall into that WR2 tier that have the WR1 of their same offense going early, only Waddle should be drafted this high. There’s no need to grab both Hill and Waddle, but Waddle can absolutely be your WR1 if you go RB in the first round.

2.10 – Jalen Hurts, QB

Any of these three final selections can be interchangeable to end the second round, but rushing QBs dominate fantasy football nowadays. While it is tough to not have Patrick Mahomes as the first quarterback off the board, Jalen Hurts was electric last season and should be just as good this season.

Having lost none of his top targets and still having one of the best offensive line units in the NFL, it’s safe to say that Hurts has a strong case for MVP this year. As an added wrinkle, it does look like the Eagles have assembled a solid running back corp, another aspect to help Hurts out.

2.11 – Josh Allen, QB

It feels like younger QBs, like Hurts, Justin Fields, or even Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence, are getting more publicity when it comes to fantasy football. And yet, Josh Allen remains as steady as he has ever been.

There are still concerns about the rushing attack in Buffalo, as James Cook looks to be taking over the lead-back role, which will help keep Allen relevant on the ground. With a big arm and weapons to target all over the field, Allen remains one of the safest bets at QB this year.

2.12 – Patrick Mahomes, QB

To wrap up this two-round fantasy football mock draft, we finally see Patrick Mahomes enter the list. While his passing acumen is bar none to anyone in the league, with how good the Kansas City Chiefs continuously are, it almost feels boring.

But don’t let ‘boring’ confuse you – if you are willing to spend a draft pick on a QB near the rounds 2-3 turn, Mahomes absolutely should be in consideration. With Travis Kelce still holding down WR1 duties, this team is certain to be in the hunt for the Super Bowl again in 2023.