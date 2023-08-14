The Los Angeles Rams just can't catch a break. After an awful 2022 season filled with injuries to their key players, fans were looking forward to a better campaign. Cooper Kupp's return from injury signaled the turnaround they desperately needed. Unfortunately, Kupp suffered another injury during training camp, forcing him to miss more time.

What's Cooper Kupp's injury status coming into the Rams' joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders? Well, the star wide receiver is reportedly progressing well in his rehab. However, the team doesn't expect him to be ready for their practice with Vegas, and they're instead looking towards their practice with the Broncos, per USA Today.

Rams' Sean McVay on Cooper Kupp: “I would say it’s more likely that he will not, but I don’t have any clarity on that. Once I talk to Reggie (Scott), I’ll have a better idea, but I would think Denver’s probably a more realistic goal but there is a chance. He’s feeling good and making good progress, but I don’t know if we’ll have him go this week.”

Kupp is just two years removed from having one of the most impressive seasons by a wide receiver. The Rams star earned the Triple Crown with nearly totalling 2,000 receiving yards (he was 53 yards short). Unfortunately, Kupp's follow-up season was underwhelming, as injuries to him and his teammate limited his production.

Now, Kupp and the Rams are looking to bounce back from that disastrous and forgettable season. With their star wide receiver still on the mend, can they go and start the preseason on the right foot?