It didn't take long for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams to get back on the practice field after last week's injury scare. Just five days after suffering what looked like it might be a serious leg injury, Davante Adams is expected to be back on the practice field for the Raiders.

Adams will take part in the Raiders' joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had reported that Adams was close to getting back on the field, and it was only a matter of Las Vegas deciding how to manage the receiver's minor injury. It appears that the Raiders decided Adams is ready to get back in the swing of things.

Davante Adams will be “out here and ready to roll” according to Josh McDaniels. Says he’s back to 100%#RaiderNation#Raiders — Logan Reever (@loganreever) August 16, 2023

Adams' injury scare came Friday in the Raiders' joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers. Linebacker Oren Burks and cornerback Charvarius Ward hit Adams, and the receiver limped off the field. It was a worrisome scene for Las Vegas, which can't afford to lose Adams for any significant period of time if it plans on competing in the AFC West.

Adams sat out the Raiders' 2023 preseason opener. Las Vegas defeated San Francisco 34-7 in Sunday's exhibition contest. Jimmy Garoppolo also rested during Week 1 of the preseason. Josh Jacobs didn't play as he continues to hold out from training camp.

During his first season with the Raiders, Adams didn't miss a single game. He caught 100 passes for 1,516 yards and a league-high 14 touchdowns. Adams was an All-Pro First-Team selection for the third straight year.