Buffalo Bills running back James Cook headed into NFL training camp with the intention of establishing himself as the clear starter for his offense. With Bills preseason right around the corner, it sounds like that is exactly what James Cook has done, reports The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia.

“[James] Cook went coast-to-coast as their unquestioned top running back at camp, displaying excellent pass-catching skills and a good knack for finding running lanes between the tackles. Of course, there was no tackling so it’s not a true gauge of his running effectiveness, but it checked the training camp box as well as it could. Cook has big play potential regardless of the play call, which excites the Bills. Cook also separated himself from backups Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, with Murray giving Harris a run for the primary backup duties due to his performance.”

As his brother Dalvin Cook dominates headlines due to his current free agency, James Cook has shown that he might be just as good as he claims the starting running back role with the Bills. Since Josh Allen entered the NFL, he has not had a dominant RB alongside him in the backfield, so this will be music to both Allen and Bills fans ears.

The Bills are heading into a season with Super Bowl aspirations that will be considered a failure if they don't bring home their first ring in franchise history. If Cook can be the dominant runner out of the backfield that Buffalo has seen in training camp, then he might be a big reason why the Bills finally win a Super Bowl.