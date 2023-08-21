When Jonathan Taylor demanded a trade away from the Indianapolis Colts, team owner Jim Irsay strongly refused the idea and said they won't give in to his request. Less than a month later, however, it looks like they had a change of heart.

After Taylor returned to training camp, the Colts have apparently given him permission to seek a trade, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Furthermore, several general managers and team execs have also been informed of the running back's availability and conversations are ongoing with regards to a potential trade for him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Taylor asked for a move away from the Colts after they didn't give him an extension. He had a contract holdout and had been away from the team for the most of the offseason before returning to camp over the weekend.

The 24-year-old is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to an ankle injury he has been dealing with this offseason. He has yet to practice with the Colts, though he'll reportedly travel with them for their joint sessions with the Philadelphia Eagles this week.

Considering his trade demand and the Colts' decision, though, it remains to be seen what Jonathan Taylor will actually do as he explores his options.

The running back market is currently at one of its ugliest state in NFL history, with the position continuously being devalued. With that said, Taylor might have a hard time finding a team that would be willing to give the contract he's looking for. That is especially true after his peers like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard failed to secure the bag they were hoping for.

For now, fans can only wait and see what move Taylor and the Colts end up making.