Dreams will become a reality this weekend as the 2023 MLB Draft takes place from Sunday-Tuesday as part of the All-Star Game festivities in Seattle.

Below, we'll take a look at how to watch the event, what TV stations it will be aired on, times, format, and more.

2023 MLB Draft how to watch, date, time, TV

The first day of the draft (rounds 1&2) begins on Sunday, July 9th at 7 PM ET and can be seen on ESPN, MLB Network, or Fubo via live stream. Rounds 3-10 will take place on Monday, July 10th but that can only be streamed online at MLB.com. That will be the same case for Rounds 11-20 on Tuesday, July 12th with the draft expected to conclude before the All-Star Game gets started.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The draft is actually taking place at Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks. It's right beside T-Mobile Park.

2023 MLB Draft format & top prospects

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been awarded the first overall pick in the draft. The Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, and Minnesota Twins round out the top five. Like most other drafts, there are 30 picks in each round.

There are pair of LSU standouts who are expected to be taken within the top 10 in Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, who both helped the Tigers win the College World Series recently. Funny enough, Florida star outfielder Wyatt Langford, who played LSU in the final, is in the mix to go first overall. Most of the top prospects expected to go within the first 10 picks are from D1 programs.