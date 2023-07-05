LSU baseball enjoyed a tremendous 2023 season and now their superstars are set to make a crucial impact in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft. Fresh off a College World Series victory, OF Dylan Crews and RHP Paul Skenes are two of the most exciting prospects in the draft. Both players recently received praise from MLB.com's Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo.

In a recent article by Mayo and Callis, Crews was listed as the best hitter heading into the MLB Draft. Meanwhile, Skenes was given the best overall fastball and best overall slider.

Crews could end up being the No. 1 overall draft pick. In fact, there's a chance Crews and Skenes are selected within the top two picks of the MLB Draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals occupy those picks, and those teams have been linked to both players in various mock drafts.

MLB Draft: Crews, Skenes flying high

Regardless of where each player ends up, both Crews and Skenes leave behind quite the legacy for LSU baseball. The future is bright without question, and it will be interesting to see where each player ends up.

This past season, Crews hit .426 with 18 home runs. He offers impressive contact ability and features enough talent to emerge as a true superstar down the road. He probably will be selected first overall in the draft.

Skenes has one of the highest ceilings of any pitcher heading into the MLB Draft. Although he may not be the top pick, look for Skenes to be selected early and quickly rise through the minor leagues.