The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards has made some changes. The award show honoring the best television and movies will no longer be aired live. The pre-taped show will air Sunday (May 7).

The show changes announced Friday (May 5) after the Writers Guild of America, which is currently on strike for better wages, said it had planned to picket outside of the venue where the awards were to be aired live. The show was to take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The WGA has since canceled its intentions to demonstrate.

“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan-first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peeks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” Bruce Gillmer, executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, said in a statement per The Hollywood Reporter.

A source told the outlet that celebrity involvement will still be seen “via pre-taped acceptance speeches.”

The writers strike is happening in both Los Angeles and New York. It began on May 2 after negotiations between the writers and studios/ streamers failed to come to an agreement.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will still air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV with simulcasts on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1.