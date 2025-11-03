Everyone wants to be part of John Cena's last WWE match, including famed ring announcer Lillian Garcia.

She will be at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event, where Cena's last WWE match will take place. While she is no longer a full-time ring announcer for them, Garcia usually handles Saturday Nights's Main Event shows.

During a Q&A on Instagram Live (via WrestlePurists), Garcia confirmed that she will be at the show. However, she is not confirmed to introduce Cena for his last bout. But she would love to do it, if it works out, calling it an “absolute honor.”

“I will be there,” said Garcia, “so, barring any surprises that I don't know, I will be announcing it [Cena's last match]. Hopefully, fingers crossed.

“It'd be really cool, especially because I announced John Cena as “The Prototype” before he was John Cena. It was at a live event. I'll never forget, I was there, and I was like, ‘Who is this Prototype guy?' When he came out, I was like, ‘Wow, he's got a look.' And then just to see his entire career, it's been absolutely incredible. And what he's done now with the farewell tour,” she continued.

Will Lillian Garcia announce John Cena's last WWE match?

If all things go at this pace, Garcia should be the ring announcer for Cena's last match. She has confirmed that she will be at the December 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event where his last match will take place.

So, WWE will likely have her do the job. Unless Cena specifically requests something else, expect Garcia to do it. She has been there for the highs and lows of his career, so she is a fitting choice.

Garcia was one of WWE's top ring announcers from 1999 to 2010. She would then return to the company in 2011, and she would make sporadic appearances towards the end of her run, which ended in 2019.

Then, in 2019, Garcia began as the ring announcer for Professional Fighters League. She would remain there until 2023. Her voice was being damaged, and she then returned to WWE in 2024 after Samantha Irvin's surprise departure. Now, she announces special events, such as the second-ever Evolution PLE in July 2025.