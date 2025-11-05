Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is officially heading back to the broadcast booth, per Yahoo. The future Hall of Famer has reportedly agreed to a multi-year deal with Fox Sports, joining Tom Brady and Greg Olsen as part of the network’s NFL coverage lineup.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Brees will return to full-time game analysis this season, giving Fox another major voice alongside Brady and Olsen. After retiring from the Saints in 2020, Brees spent one year with NBC before stepping away. In recent months, he’s been looking for the right opportunity to return and has appeared on Fox and ESPN studio shows, as well as calling the international feed for Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL broadcast.

The network’s decision to bring Brees back into the fold comes at a time of uncertainty around analyst Mark Sanchez, who has been off the air since his early October arrest in Indianapolis.

A new chapter in Fox’s NFL booth

Sanchez, 38, was charged with Level 5 felony battery after a late-night altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver. Police reports stated both men were hospitalized after the incident, but Sanchez was the only one charged. He has pleaded not guilty and has not returned to work since.

Sources told The Athletic that Brees is expected to team with play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, who previously worked with Sanchez. While Fox has not made a formal statement about Sanchez’s future, the timing of Brees’ deal has raised clear questions about his status with the network.

For Fox, the addition of Brees enhances a lineup already anchored by Brady and Olsen. It gives the network three respected former players who combine star power, knowledge, and credibility.

For Brees, it’s a second chance to redefine his broadcasting career. After a short and uneven stint at NBC, he’s stepping back into a national spotlight with a renewed focus and the perfect platform to match his competitive drive.