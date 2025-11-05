Once again, former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is hopeful for a collaboration with famed singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter.

Speaking to Culture Kings, Stratton name-dropped Carpenter, saying that a collaboration “needs” to happen, even begging for it by using one of the singer's most iconic songs, “Please Please Please.”

“I think I've been saying this so many times, so I'm gonna say it again, but Sabrina Carpenter,” Stratton said of her dream WWE tag team partner. “Whether it's a crowd shot, whether it's her getting in the ring with me or tagging with me, something needs to happen. Please, please, please!”

She was also asked who she wanted to walk down to the ring with her for her entrance. The Tiffany Stratton WWE character would say Carpenter, though her real-life self would say the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Tiffany Stratton has been asking for a Sabrina Carpenter WWE collaboration for a while

Previously, Stratton has discussed her desire to collaborate or hang out with Stratton. “I'm trying to hit up my girl, Sabrina Carpenter,” she revealed. “Apparently, everyone thinks that we look alike. So, I would love to meet and hang out with her.”

Then, at a New York Mets game in July 2025, Stratton was shown on the Jumbotron while they did their “Carbon Copy Cam.” She was called a lookalike of Carpenter.

We'll have to wait and see if it ever happens. Carpenter surely has a busy schedule ahead, as she is in the midst of her second North American leg during the Short n' Sweet Tour. It is set to conclude on Nov. 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. She will perform six shows at Crypto.com Arena from Nov. 16-23.

Stratton is coming off a disappointing loss to Jade Cargill at the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. She lost the Women's Championship to Cargill, ending her 302-day reign.

Her reign began in January 2025 when Stratton cashed her Money in the Bank contract in on her former ally, Nia Jax, to win the Women's Championship. During her reign, she had successful title defenses against Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, and Cargill.