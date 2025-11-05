Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham didn't break the internet, but her picture with star actress Sydney Sweeney during a NASCAR event got plenty of traction—pun unintended.

Cunningham and Sweeney were both at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday to catch the finale of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The Fever star couldn't help but fangirl over the “Euphoria” actress and shared their picture on X with a rather cheeky caption.

On the latest episode of her podcast, “Show Me Something,” the 29-year-old shooter revealed what she and the 28-year-old Sweeney talked about.

“We just talked for like a minute or two minutes. It was really quick because everyone was like celebrities and VIPs, and we were all kind of doing our own thing. So it was a very quick like, ‘Hey, how are you? So nice to meet you.’ Like, ‘big fan, big fan.’ All that type of stuff,” said Cunningham.

When asked if Sweeney knew her, Cunningham was honest with her response.

“I don’t know. You know how everyone, when you’re around everyone, like, (it's all) love,” added the former Missouri standout.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, like I don’t know. But (she was) super nice. So we just got a quick picture, and it was fun.”

Sweeney, who also starred in movies like “Anyone But You” and “The Voyeurs,” was spotted watching a game between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets in January. Maybe she could attend a game of the Fever next year.

Cunningham, for her part, continues to enjoy the offseason as she recovers from her MCL injury, which limited her to 30 games in her maiden season with the Fever. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 steals, while shooting career-highs of 46.9% from the field and 43.2% from long range.

Indiana advanced to the semifinals but lost to eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in five games.