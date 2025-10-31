Netflix is bringing serious firepower to close out the year, with a November lineup that mixes blockbuster films, buzzy new series, and award hopefuls. At the top of the list sits one of the most anticipated releases in the streamer’s history: Stranger Things returns for its fifth and final season, marking the end of a pop culture phenomenon that began nearly a decade ago, per IGN.
The first three-episode volume of Stranger Things 5 drops on November 26, taking viewers back to Hawkins, Indiana, one last time. Now four years removed from the first season, the gang faces their greatest threat yet as they return to the Upside Down to confront Vecna. The emotional finale will roll out in three parts, with Volume 2 arriving December 25 and the final episode premiering December 31.
A Packed Month for Film Fans
While Stranger Things will undoubtedly steal the spotlight, the rest of Netflix’s November slate is loaded. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein arrives on November 7 and has already sparked awards buzz thanks to its haunting aesthetic and emotional storytelling. The film joins a string of contenders like Nouvelle Vague and Train Dreams, both expected to be in heavy rotation during awards season.
Fans of the gripping crime series A Man on the Inside can celebrate too, as Season 2 premieres on November 20. The streamer is also debuting Death by Lightning on November 6, a political thriller inspired by real historical intrigue that’s shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most-talked-about new shows.
For those who prefer lighter viewing, Netflix has you covered with its growing library of Christmas-themed romances. Expect to see plenty of cozy titles like A Royal Date for Christmas and Marry Christmas scattered throughout the month.
The streamer hasn’t forgotten movie lovers either. November 1 brings a flood of beloved titles such as Crazy Rich Asians, Tenet, The Hangover trilogy, and Back to the Future, while DC fans will be happy to see Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom joining the lineup later in the month.
Everything Coming to Netflix in November
November 1
- A Very Vintage Christmas
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Baby Driver
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Broadchurch: Season 1
- Broadchurch: Season 2
- Broadchurch: Season 3
- Charlie's Angels
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Dear Santa
- Doctor Sleep
- Don't Worry Darling
- Dr. Dolittle
- Dr. Dolittle 2
- Elvis
- Frances Ha
- Game Night
- Happy Christmas
- The Hangover
- The Hangover: Part II
- The Hangover: Part III
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- In the Heights
- Isn't It Romantic
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Just Mercy
- The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
- Life of the Party
- The Little Things
- Merry Liddle Christmas
- The Nun II
- Ocean's 8
- Paddington 2
- The Patriot
- Ready Player One
- Tenet
- This Is the End
- Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas
- The Way Back
- Wonka
2
- King Richard
- The Outfit
November 3
- Dr Seuss’ The Sneetches
- In Waves and War
4
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Minx S1-2
- Squid Game: The Challenge S2
November 5
- Heweliusz
- Just Alice
6
- The Bad Guys: Breaking In
- Bride Wars
- Death by Lightning
- The Vince Staples Show S2
November 7
- Frankenstein
- As You Stood By
- Baramulla
- Christmas in the Heartland
- Groom & Two Brides
- Labyrinth
- Mango
- My Dad’s Christmas Date
8
- Countdown: Jake vs Tank
November 10
- MARINES
- Sesame Street S56 Volume 1
11
- Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
- No Sleep Till Christmas
- Same Time, Next Christmas
November 12
- A Merry Little Ex-Mas
- Being Eddie
- Dynamite Kiss
- Eloa the Hostage: Live on TV
- Mrs. Playmen
- Selling the OC S4
13
- The Beast in Me
- Delhi Crime S3
- Had I Not Seen the Sun Part 1
- Koati S1
- Last Samurai Standing
- Moulin Rouge!
- The Sandiot
- Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad
- Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4
November 14
- Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis – 8pm ET
- The Crystal Cuckoo
- In Your Dreams
- Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius
- Nouvelle Vague
15
- A Royal Date for Christmas
- A Sprinkle of Christmas
- A Vineyard Christmas
- Becoming Santa
- Christmas Casanova
- Everybody's Fine
- Just Like a Christmas Movie
- Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
- Royally Yours, This Christmas
November 17
- Blue Beetle
- Gabby’s Dollhouse S12
- Selena y Los Dinos
- Zodiac
18
- Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That
November 19
- The Carman Family Deaths
- Champagne Problems
- Envious S3
- The Son of a Thousand Men
20
- A Man on the Inside S2
- The Follies
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays S8
- Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S4
November 21
- Marry Christmas
- Mistletoe Mixup
- ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran
- Train Dreams
24
- Missing: Dead or Alive? S2
- Santa Bootcamp
November 25
- Is It Cake? Holiday S2
26
- Jingle Bell Heist
- Stranger Things 5 Volume 1
November 27
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
28
- Left-Handed Girl
- The Stringer: The Man Who Took the Photo