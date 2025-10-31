Netflix is bringing serious firepower to close out the year, with a November lineup that mixes blockbuster films, buzzy new series, and award hopefuls. At the top of the list sits one of the most anticipated releases in the streamer’s history: Stranger Things returns for its fifth and final season, marking the end of a pop culture phenomenon that began nearly a decade ago, per IGN.

The first three-episode volume of Stranger Things 5 drops on November 26, taking viewers back to Hawkins, Indiana, one last time. Now four years removed from the first season, the gang faces their greatest threat yet as they return to the Upside Down to confront Vecna. The emotional finale will roll out in three parts, with Volume 2 arriving December 25 and the final episode premiering December 31.

A Packed Month for Film Fans

While Stranger Things will undoubtedly steal the spotlight, the rest of Netflix’s November slate is loaded. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein arrives on November 7 and has already sparked awards buzz thanks to its haunting aesthetic and emotional storytelling. The film joins a string of contenders like Nouvelle Vague and Train Dreams, both expected to be in heavy rotation during awards season.

Fans of the gripping crime series A Man on the Inside can celebrate too, as Season 2 premieres on November 20. The streamer is also debuting Death by Lightning on November 6, a political thriller inspired by real historical intrigue that’s shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most-talked-about new shows.

For those who prefer lighter viewing, Netflix has you covered with its growing library of Christmas-themed romances. Expect to see plenty of cozy titles like A Royal Date for Christmas and Marry Christmas scattered throughout the month.

The streamer hasn’t forgotten movie lovers either. November 1 brings a flood of beloved titles such as Crazy Rich Asians, Tenet, The Hangover trilogy, and Back to the Future, while DC fans will be happy to see Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom joining the lineup later in the month.

Everything Coming to Netflix in November

November 1

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch: Season 1

Broadchurch: Season 2

Broadchurch: Season 3

Charlie's Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don't Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn't It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean's 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

2

King Richard

The Outfit

November 3

Dr Seuss’ The Sneetches

In Waves and War

4

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

Minx S1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge S2

November 5

Heweliusz

Just Alice

6

The Bad Guys: Breaking In

Bride Wars

Death by Lightning

The Vince Staples Show S2

November 7

Frankenstein

As You Stood By

Baramulla

Christmas in the Heartland

Groom & Two Brides

Labyrinth

Mango

My Dad’s Christmas Date

8

Countdown: Jake vs Tank

November 10

MARINES

Sesame Street S56 Volume 1

11

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep Till Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

November 12

A Merry Little Ex-Mas

Being Eddie

Dynamite Kiss

Eloa the Hostage: Live on TV

Mrs. Playmen

Selling the OC S4

13

The Beast in Me

Delhi Crime S3

Had I Not Seen the Sun Part 1

Koati S1

Last Samurai Standing

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandiot

Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4

November 14

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis – 8pm ET

The Crystal Cuckoo

In Your Dreams

Lefter: The Story of the Ordinarius

Nouvelle Vague

15

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody's Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

November 17

Blue Beetle

Gabby’s Dollhouse S12

Selena y Los Dinos

Zodiac

18

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That

November 19

The Carman Family Deaths

Champagne Problems

Envious S3

The Son of a Thousand Men

20

A Man on the Inside S2

The Follies

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays S8

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S4

November 21

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran

Train Dreams

24

Missing: Dead or Alive? S2

Santa Bootcamp

November 25

Is It Cake? Holiday S2

26

Jingle Bell Heist

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1

November 27

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

28