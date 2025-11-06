The New York Giants may be struggling in the standings, but rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has found a powerful influence behind the scenes. During media availability Wednesday afternoon, Dart praised veteran backup Jameis Winston, calling him a “blessing” for his mentorship and leadership during his first NFL season. The relationship between the two signal-callers has become one of the most positive stories inside the Giants locker room this year.

SNY Giants Videos took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, sharing a clip of Dart speaking about his appreciation for Winston’s mentorship and presence on and off the field. The rookie made sure to express how much the veteran’s guidance has meant to him as he adjusts to the professional level.

“He's like a coach on the field, in the film room…he's quizzing me constantly. He's teaching me things. Our relationship goes far beyond the football field.”

Jaxson Dart says having Jameis Winston with him in the quarterback room has been a "blessing": "He's like a coach on the field, in the film room…he's quizzing me constantly. He's teaching me things. Our relationship goes far beyond the football field." pic.twitter.com/Zh1iK79HYu — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 5, 2025

Winston, now in his 11th NFL season, has fully embraced the mentor role under head coach Brian Daboll, using his experience to help Dart navigate the complexities of the league. The former No. 1 overall pick has spent countless hours in the film room assisting the rookie with reading coverages, refining mechanics, and managing in-game adversity. The steady optimism of the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner from Florida State has become a calming presence within a Giants quarterback room still developing its identity.

For Dart, that influence has already shown up in his performance. Across eight games, the former Ole Miss standout has passed for more than 1,100 yards with 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions, while adding five rushing scores. His calm decision-making and steady pocket presence continue to earn the respect of teammates and coaches throughout the organization.

As New York prepares for Week 10 against the Chicago Bears, the combination of Winston’s mentorship and Dart’s continued growth offers a glimpse into a rebuilding franchise rediscovering its purpose through unity. In a challenging season for the Giants, the connection between the rookie and the veteran serves as a reminder that leadership can matter just as much as wins.