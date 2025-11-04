Is there a chance that Sydney Sweeney steps into a boxing ring for real after starring in the upcoming Christy Martin biopic, Christy?

It sounds like it. In an interview with SportsCasting, Sweeney revealed that she is considering a real boxing fight after training to make a movie about a boxer. “I'd totally do a charity bout,” Sweeney revealed, “that'd be so sick.”

Now, who would she want to face? Sweeney is keeping her cards close to the vest. “It's a surprise, you'll have to wait,” Sweeney said. “You gotta stay tuned for the pay-per-view and you'll see it.”

If she does decide to fight, Sweeney said that Martin would want to be her promoter for it. Martin weighed in, “I have some names that we can't throw out yet.”

Will Sydney Sweeney compete in a boxing fight after playing Christy Martin?

It sure sounds like Sweeney is legitimately interested in a boxing match. Of course, she is a top Hollywood actress, so an exhibition charity bout sounds most likely, should it happen.

Article Continues Below

Sweeney knows what it takes to box. She trained to star in David Michôd's Martin biopic about the boxing legend. Sweeney delivers a ferocious performance full of fights.

Christy held its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. Black Bear Pictures will release it in theaters on Nov. 7.

Ben Foster, Merritt Wever, and Katy O'Brian also star in Christy alongside Sweeney. Michôd co-wrote the script with Mirrah Foulkes.

Sweeney is an actress who gained fame for he roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. She has since grown her profile with roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

In recent years, she has had marquee roles in movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reality, and Anyone but You. The latter was a rom-com that also starred Glen Powell. Anyone but You grossed over $220 million at the box office.

Additionally, Sweeney has starred in a Marvel movie (Madame Web), Immaculate, Eden, and Echo Valley. Coming up, she will star in Paul Feig's The Housemaid.