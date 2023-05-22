Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

There is exactly one month until the 2023 NBA Draft, and many draft prospects put their skills to the test in last week’s NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. With hundreds of scouts, league executives, coaches and others in attendance, players displayed their shooting skills, strength and agility, as well as who they are as a player in five-on-five scrimmages. Only about half of the combine’s participants played in the scrimmages, as many first-round projected players elected to sit out.

If one thing is clear from this past week, it is that this year’s draft class is very deep with talent up and down the board. Many teams will be getting fantastic players in the second round of this year’s draft, which should make for an exciting offseason of additions for all 30 franchises in this league.

Several changes to who remains in the draft could occur soon, as early-entry candidates can still withdraw their names no later than 5 p.m. ET on Monday, June 12.

Much will change over the course of the next several weeks, but based on my early evaluations and observations, as well as opinions from scouts around the league, here is my latest 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 2.0 ranking the prospects in this year’s draft with updated measurements from the combine.

1. Victor Wembanyama – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 21.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 3.0 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 29.6 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’5”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 8’0”

The San Antonio Spurs will be the biggest winners on draft night, as they own the top pick and thus will be selecting Victor Wembayama. There really is no discussion at the top spot this year, because Wembanyama is the best draft prospect the league has seen since LeBron James in 2003. Standing about 7’5” with a reported 8’0” wingspan, Wembanyama has the height of a big man with the skill of a guard. He is being viewed as a generational type of talent by many scouts across the league. A skilled big man who can play on the perimeter and be an elite-level defender in the paint, Wembanyama is instantly going to make his presence felt in the NBA. There are no good comparisons for him, but think of Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis and Rudy Gobert with his ceiling being Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That is how good Wembanyama is going to be.

2. Scoot Henderson – USA (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 16.5 PPG, 6.8 APG, 5.3 RPG, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 27.5 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2”, Weight: 195 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Arguably the best athlete in this draft class, Scoot Henderson will be the first guard taken this year. The question is where he will end up, as the Charlotte Hornets with the second pick are a mystery at this point. Henderson’s vision is unmatched and he plays with a certain level of swag that makes him look super comfortable in any situation. Driving to the rim, he is almost impossible to stop. Henderson is a lot stronger than he looks, which draws comparisons to that of Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook. In the paint and in the midrange area, Scoot Henderson is elite, but he does need to work on becoming a perimeter threat at the next level. Plenty of teams will be interested in trading up in the draft to get him.

3. Brandon Miller – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 19 games, 18.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.0 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9”, Weight: 200 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

Arguably the best college prospect in this year’s draft, Brandon Miller can flat-out score the basketball and is a forward more than comfortable initiating his team’s offense. Miller tends to get to his spot on the floor with ease and is very tough to defend because of his length and where he shoots from, similar to the way Kevin Durant plays in the midrange area. A true playmaking forward, Miller has also grown into a very solid defender. One very underrated aspect of Miller’s game is his passing, as he should have no problem initiating offenses at the next level.

4. Amen Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.4 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 6.1 APG, 2.3 STL, 56.6 FG%, 25.0 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 209 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

Just like Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson is an elite-level athlete. He can jump out of the gym and has a very quick first step that he utilizes to punish slower, flat-footed defenders. Thompson has a very high upside and is going to be a very safe pick in this year’s draft. While he is not the best three-point shooter, Thompson looks comfortable pulling up off the dribble and will hit perimeter shots if left open. As good of an athlete as he is driving to the rim, Thompson is also a very gifted passer and is always looking to involve his teammates. Any team needing to add a capable playmaker in their backcourt should look no further than Thompson, as he can immediately help take a team to the playoffs.

5. Ausar Thompson – USA (Overtime Elite)

2022-23 Stats: 15 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.9 APG, 2.4 STL, 48.1 FG%, 29.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’7”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

Ausar Thompson is equally as talented as his twin brother Amen and is probably a better catch-and-shoot perimeter shooter. Whereas Amen is more of a shot creator, Ausar is a slightly better overall scorer who can virtually play anywhere on the floor. Ausar can guard any position and demonstrated a high understanding for being a help-side defender while with Overtime Elite. In a system where his role is clearly laid out, Thompson could easily become an All-Star talent before the end of his rookie contract.

6. Cam Whitmore – Villanova – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 26 games, 12.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 STL, 47.8 FG%, 34.3 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

A great athlete, Cam Whitmore is a strong wing who is more than comfortable playing one-on-one offensively and picking apart a defense. Whitmore measured smaller than expected at the combine, but he’s a very gifted athlete who will be a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. Perhaps one thing that will make Whitmore pop on draft boards is the fact that he always tends to crash the glass and does a lot of the little things to put his team in a position to succeed. When you look at Whitmore’s game, his energy stands out and he is absolutely the kind of player who can impact a game just from his presence. His teammates just play better when he is out on the floor and there is potential for Whitmore to grow into a very sturdy two-way wing in the NBA.

7. Taylor Hendricks – UCF – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.1 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.7 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 39.4 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 213.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.5”

Taylor Hendricks will be a first-round pick and likely a lottery pick in this year’s draft, but he is a wild card. I am really high on what Hendricks brings to the table simply because he’s what every team is looking for in a power forward and small center nowadays. Hendricks is more than comfortable playing out on the perimeter offensively, with length that allows him to be a factor defensively. Those two things jell well together in the NBA and he is not just some lengthy, stretch big man. Hendricks weighed in at 213.6 lbs at the combine, but he plays much stronger than this and can easily enter the league making a big impact defensively. I really like the upside he brings and would have no problem taking him with a top-10 pick this year despite the fact that he relies on others to get him the ball in his spots.

8. Anthony Black – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 2.1 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30.1 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.5”

Anthony Black is not your traditional, smaller point guard, as he is a lengthier guard who can play with or without the ball in his hands. He is a much better shooter than his numbers may suggest as well. Playmaking and vision are the two main strengths of Black’s game. While other guards tend to attack their opponents defensively, Black takes his time dissecting a defense. He’s able to get the ball inside using his size against smaller opponents and will kick the ball out to the perimeter to a wide-open teammate when he can. Whether or not Black has the traits to become a more well-rounded offensive player and scorer at the next level are the main question marks surrounding him.

9. Jarace Walker – Houston – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 11.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.5 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 248.6 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

When you are talking about strong, brute-like players in this year’s draft class, Jarace Walker should be the first player who comes to mind. Walker is not your average power forward, as he tends to play out on the perimeter a lot and the best part about his game is that he can fill many different roles. From a primary defender to a three-point shooter to understanding where to be on the floor, Walker has a much higher basketball IQ than people give him credit for and his versatility is what makes him a top-tier prospect. He may not look that quick and agile for his size and stature, but don’t tell Walker that because he will punish you on both ends of the floor. A potential top-five pick, Walker can instantly play key minutes in the NBA during his rookie year.

10. Leonard Miller – Canada (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 24 games, 18.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 0.9 STL, 55.4 FG%, 32.7 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’9.25”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Leonard Miller is another one of those question marks in this year’s draft simply because he did not go to college and possesses a ton of potential entering the NBA. After dipping his feet in the NBA Draft waters a season ago, Miller decided to withdraw his name from the draft and play for the G League Ignite. There, Miller showed he is a confident ball-handler and a player who can be a really strong rebounder at either forward position. In terms of shooting, whatever team gets Miller will need to work with him, but you can’t really go wrong with a high basketball IQ and length. The best part about him is that he is still growing as well, which makes Miller a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft, much like Shaedon Sharpe a year ago. Many scouts and executives were impressed with Miller’s shooting at the combine this past week, and he could just be this season’s biggest riser.

11. Keyontae George – Baylor – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 15.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.0 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: Unknown

Keyontae George’s freshman year at Baylor was definitely a success even though his shooting numbers may say something different. Taking over 12 shots a game at Baylor, George was asked to do a lot for his team and step a little bit outside his realm of comfort. George can play with or without the ball in his hands offensively and is not afraid of anyone. If he feels he can make a pull-up three in transition, he is going to take the shot and on the defensive-end of the floor, he has exhibited good anticipation for the plays developing in front of him. Offensively, George has a lot to bring with him to the next level in terms of outside shooting, pull-up shooting and even hitting floaters on the run. We talk about guys who are “buckets” all the time in the NBA and Keyontae George is certainly this kind of player, which is why he will most likely be a lottery pick.

12. Nick Smith Jr. – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 12.5 PPG, 1.7 APG, 37.6 FG%, 33.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

Standing 6’5” with a reported 6’9’ wingspan, Nick Smith Jr. is a tall guard who is very quick with his handles. However, he did not measure at the combine, so his height and wingspan are still considered “unofficial” numbers. On the offensive end of the floor, Smith has a lot in his arsenal in terms of shots he likes to take and has no problem playing in the midrange compared to staying on the perimeter and taking threes. He missed a handful of games during his freshman year due to knee issues, but don’t let that fool you. Smith is a very good athlete who has a lot of upside on the offensive end of the floor for a team who could use another weapon in their backcourt. He will need to get stronger to find success attacking the paint in the NBA.

13. Dereck Lively II – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 5.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 2.4 BLK, 65.8 FG%, 15.4 3P%

Position: C, Height: 7’1”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

Dereck Lively II is the best shot blocker in this draft class and actually moves really well for a big man. Lively can run the floor and is always a threat for a lob to the rim in the half-court. In terms of scoring in the low-post, Lively is not a traditional big man and tends to face his opponents up rather than back them down and out-execute them with his footwork. Defensively, the Duke big man is as good as they come and has shown a lot of potential to be an incredible shot blocker both on and off the ball. Perhaps a very underrated part of Lively’s game that still needs some work, but is present is his ability to play out on the perimeter. Lively was making three-point shots at the combine and in some workouts, which is why his stock is up.

14. Gradey Dick – Kansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 1.4 STL, 44.2 FG%, 40.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.75”

If you can hit threes at a high rate, you can have a long career in the NBA. Gradey Dick is absolutely a viable three-point shooting option in the league. Dick knocked down shots from virtually every spot on the floor for Kansas this past year and knows where to find open space on the court. Moving off the ball is essential for perimeter players, so Dick should be able to instantly gain his opponent’s attention because of his knockdown shooting abilities. At the combine, he had one of the best looking shots and many are calling him the best three-point shooter in this draft. Learning how to be stronger with the ball on the perimeter and increase his playmaking abilities will make Dick a more complete offensive threat. Put him on the perimeter in the NBA right now and he should shoot at least 38 percent from deep in a season.

15. Jordan Hawkins – Connecticut – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 16.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 40.9 FG%, 38.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 185 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

Helping lift the UConn Huskies to a championship this year, Jordan Hawkins is one of the best perimeter shooters in this draft class. Shooting 38.8 percent from deep on over seven attempts per game in college, Hawkins is expected to enter the league as a high-level catch-and-shoot option outside. He’s better shooting off of screens rather than off the dribble, which is advantageous to teams, and he is an underrated shot creator by driving to the rim. Hawkins is an unselfish player as well and can be a very dangerous player running in transition. Any team looking for extra scoring in their second unit will be pleased to get him.

16. Cason Wallace – Kentucky- Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 11.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.7 RPG, 2.0 STL, 44.6 FG%, 34.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 195.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8.5”

While he is not the most explosive point guard nor an electric scoring option, Cason Wallace is a very poised ball-handler with a high IQ. Perhaps the biggest advantage to a team that selects Wallace is the fact that he really doesn’t have any glaring weaknesses and can be a really stout defender for years to come. His wingspan and length allows him to disrupt passing lanes and he can easily be a catalyst for fast-break opportunities at the next level. Wallace can easily contribute right away as a solid backup point guard option, but whether or not he can hold his own against stronger, taller guards in this league is yet to be known.

17. Kris Murray – Iowa – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 20.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 1.2 BLK, 47.6 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’7.75”, Weight: 212.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.75”

Not having to play in his twin brother’s shadow at Iowa this past season, Kris Murray is essentially the same player as Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray. The only difference is that Kris is left-handed and not necessarily as strong of a three-point shooter. In terms of getting to his spot on the floor and using his strength to his advantage, Kris is everything teams look for in the middle of the first round. Murray’s perimeter game is coming along, he is not turnover-prone and he plays at his own pace, which is why he can be an All-Rookie performer like his brother at the next level. While he is an older prospect and will be 23 years old in August, Murray is a player I’d be willing to take a chance on. We have seen quite a few “older” draft prospects like Desmond Bane and Corey Kispert find success in the NBA through the years, and Murray could very well be the next. He’s unexpected to go in the lottery, but a team could very well look to trade up for him.

18. Rayan Rupert – France (New Zealand Breakers – NBL)

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 6.8 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.7 STL, 36.9 FG%, 31.3 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 193.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Length and an immediate impact defensively are the two things that stand out about Rayan Rupert, a very intriguing prospect in this year’s draft. Rupert’s season ended prematurely in the NBL this season due to a wrist injury, but that should not deter teams from taking a long look at him in the lottery. While he does not necessarily have a strong handle, Rupert is an extremely lengthy wing that can be a very high-level two-way player in the right system. He will be a work in progress over his first few years in the league, but when looking at the top “risk-reward” prospects in this draft, Rupert stands out. Becoming stronger and playing through contact will make him a potential starter in the NBA one day. A team that already has a solid starting five and can devote time to a young player should absolutely consider drafting Rupert, as he could be one of the biggest steals in this draft class.

19. G.G. Jackson – South Carolina – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 15.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 0.8 BLK, 38.4 FG%, 32.4 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

What stands out about G.G. Jackson is the fact that he is one of the youngest prospects in this year’s draft and still has a lot of room to grow on both ends of the court. Entering the combine with an expected 6’10” wingspan, Jackson measured a 6’11.5” wingspan. You look at Jackson and immediately think that he is an NBA player given his stature after he proved to be an effective forward at South Carolina. Jackson is explosive, he’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and has shown flashes of his potential as a playmaker, which is why he is undoubtedly a first-round prospect. Scoring is what any team will get from the young forward early on in his career, and then the hope is that the other parts of his game will be filled in as he gains more experience. While young, Jackson is one of the safer draft picks in my mind given he has time to still grow into whatever a team wants him to be.

20. Bobi Klintman – Wake Forest – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 5.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 0.6 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

Bobi Klintman is a major wild card and unknown in this year’s NBA Draft. He could wind up being a diamond in the rough for any team in the first-round, but he did not play much in college and may very well be a player that only succeeds in certain systems. Should his outside game develop though and a team can get the most out of Klintman defensively, he could be an All-Rookie type of player. Klintman is going to be a work in progress, though, and still needs time to become the best version of himself. The fact that he opted out of the combine should signal something, as Klintman and his camp believe the 6’10” forward is going to be a first-round prospect and will not be returning to Wake Forest after early indications pointed towards a return to school.

21. Noah Clowney – Alabama – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 9.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 48.6 FG%, 28.3 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 210 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2”

Making noise on the top team in the country this past year, Noah Clowney was not necessarily expected to be a “one-and-done” talent. Turning 19 in July, Clowney is a lengthy big man who is still raw in terms of what he can give a team offensively. If he can prove to knock down shots efficiently from the perimeter, he could wind up being one of the steals of the draft, especially since he is a gifted rebounder. Clowney has a high understanding for pick-and-roll basketball and looks to use his length to his advantage when around the rim. One thing that isn’t questionable is this guy’s motor, as he gives it his all when he is on the floor. Any team needing some frontcourt help in the back half of the first round should be wanting Clowney.

22. Maxwell Lewis – Pepperdine – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 17.1 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 0.9 BLK, 46.8 FG%, 34.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6.25”, Weight: 207.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Maxwell Lewis looks stronger than he did at Pepperdine and measured a 7’0” wingspan at the combine. Lewis is a very underrated prospect and may wind up being one of the biggest risers in this draft class, similar to Jalen Williams from Santa Clara a season ago. He’s proven to be a threat from the perimeter as both a pull-up and catch-and-shoot threat while also being a strong ball-handler. While classified as a wing, Lewis can really play anywhere and is a prospect I believe can come in and start in the NBA during his rookie year. Don’t let the fact that he played at Pepperdine deter you, as Maxwell Lewis is going to make some noise. Once he gets in the gym for pre-draft workouts, teams will not want to pass up on their chance to draft him, as many around the league are already high on his potential.

23. Jett Howard – Michigan – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 29 games, 14.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 41.4 FG%, 36.8 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’8”, Weight: 215 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9”

The son of former two-time NBA champion and current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, Jett Howard is a prospect I have had a tough time figuring out where to rank. On one end, he has a high understanding for the game and can be a very capable shooting threat. However, he has been exposed at times defensively and tends to stray away from contact. He did not participate in much at the combine and his measurements are still questionable. Any team drafting Jett will get a smart player that is more than capable of playing a key role off the bench, much like anyone would expect from the coach’s son.

24. Kobe Bufkin – Michigan – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 14.0 PPG, 2.9 APG, 1.3 STL, 48.2 FG%, 35.5 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 186.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

A quick and explosive guard with the ball in his hands, Kobe Bufkin continues to rise up NBA Draft boards. He’s certainly a talented perimeter player and is a longer guard who can be a two-way factor in the NBA. From his freshman to sophomore season, Bufkin looks a lot more comfortable as a decision maker and has shown clear growth in his development. Perhaps the best part of his game is the fact that he can play with or without the ball and make an impact offensively, which will make Bufkin a viable secondary option right away during his rookie year.

25. Jalen Hood-Schifino – Indiana – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.7 APG, 41.7 FG%, 33.3 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’4.25”, Weight: 216.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

While listed as a shooting guard, Jalen Hood-Schifino could be utilized as a combo guard who plays with and without the ball in his hands in the NBA because of how he plays off of pick-and-roll sets. Hood-Schifino is a smart player who can not only pull up for his own shot, but he is an underrated passer that can get the ball to his teammates who roll to the rim. He can hold his own against bigger, stronger opponents and on offense, he is a much better perimeter shooter than his numbers may suggest. Jalen Hood-Schifino is one of those guys who may go a little overlooked and make more of an impact in his rookie year than many would have anticipated.

26. Dariq Whitehead – Duke – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 8.3 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.8 STL, 42.1 FG%, 42.9 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 217.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

27. Brice Sensabaugh – Ohio State – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 33 games, 16.3 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 0.5 STL, 48.0 FG%, 40.5 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 235 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11”

28. Bilal Coulibaly – France (Metropolitans 92 – LNB)

2022-23 Stats: 25 games, 4.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.8 STL, 59.6 FG%, 45.0 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 230 lbs, Wingspan: 7’3”

29. Sidy Cissoko – France (G League Ignite)

2022-23 Stats: 28 games, 12.8 PPG, 3.6 APG, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 30.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 223.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

30. Terquavion Smith – North Carolina State – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 17.9 PPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 RPG, 1.4 STL, 38.0 FG%, 33.6 3P%

Position: PG, Height: 6’2.5”, Weight: 163.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’6.75”

31. Colby Jones – Xavier – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.3 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.8 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’4.5”, Weight: 199.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

32. Julian Phillips – Tennessee – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 8.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 41.1 FG%, 23.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 186.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.5”

33. Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Marquette – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 12.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 0.9 STL, 51.2 FG%, 33.9 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 212.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

34. James Nnaji – Nigeria (FC Barcelona – Liga ACB)

2022-23 Stats: 17 games, 1.8 PPG, 1.1 RPG, 0.4 BLK, 72.2 FG%

Position: C, Height: 6’10”, Weight: 225 lbs, Wingspan: 7’7”

35. Marcus Sasser – Houston – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 16.8 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.6 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.4 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’1.25”, Weight: 195.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

36. Chris Livingston – Kentucky – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 6.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 42.9 FG%, 30.5 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 219.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’11.25”

37. Jordan Walsh – Arkansas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 7.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 27.8 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.75”, Weight: 204 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1.75”

38. Brandin Podziemski – Santa Clara – Sophomore

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 19.9 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 48.3 FG%, 43.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’3.75”, Weight: 203.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’5.5”

39. Andre Jackson Jr. – Connecticut – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 6.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.7 APG, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 28.1 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 198.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.75”

40. Dillon Mitchell – Texas – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 38 games, 4.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 0.6 STL, 463.6 FG%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.75”, Weight: 193 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10”

41. Jaime Jaquez Jr. – UCLA – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 17.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 48.1 FG%, 31.7 3P%

Position: SG/SF, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 226.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.5”

42. Amari Bailey – UCLA – Freshman

2022-23 Stats: 30 games, 11.2 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL 49.5 FG%, 38.9 3P%

Position: PG/SG, Height: 6’3.25”, Weight: 190.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7”

43. Jalen Wilson – Kansas – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 20.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 43.0 FG%, 33.7 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 230.2 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

44. Julian Strawther – Gonzaga – Junior

2022-23 Stats: 37 games, 15.2 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.3 AST, 46.9 FG%, 40.8 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’6”, Weight: 208.8 lbs, Wingspan: 6’9.25”

45. Tristan Vukcevic – Serbia (Partizan Belgrade)

2022-23 Stats: 22 games, 8.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 58.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: PF, Height: 6’11.25”, Weight: 223.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’2.5”

46. Trayce Jackson-Davis – Indiana – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 32 games, 20.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 2.9 BLK, 58.1 FG%

Position: PF, Height: 6’8.25”, Weight: 240.4 lbs, Wingspan: 7’1”

47. Kobe Brown – Missouri – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 15.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 55.3 FG%, 45.5 3P%

Position: SF/PF, Height: 6’6.5”, Weight: 252.2 lbs, Wingspan: 7’0.75”

48. Terrence Shannon Jr. – Illinois – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 31 games, 17.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 32.1 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.5”, Weight: 220 lbs, Wingspan: 6’8”

49. Seth Lundy – Penn State – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 36 games, 14.2 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.8 STL, 45.0 FG%, 40.0 3P%

Position: SF, Height: 6’4”, Weight: 214.4 lbs, Wingspan: 6’10.25”

50. Ben Sheppard – Belmont – Senior

2022-23 Stats: 34 games, 18.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.4 STL, 47.5 FG%, 41.5 3P%

Position: SG, Height: 6’5.25”, Weight: 194.6 lbs, Wingspan: 6’7.75”

