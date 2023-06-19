The 2023 NBA Draft is set to occur on Thursday, June 22, and the Houston Rockets currently own the fourth overall pick. A team that had high aspirations for immediate growth after trading former league MVP James Harden in 2021, the Rockets have made little to no progress the last couple of seasons, which is why this offseason that will result in change is critical to their long-term success.

After already making a change on the sideline by bringing in former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Stephen Silas, general manager Rafael Stone and Houston's front office have been working diligently to figure out what is next heading toward Thursday's draft.

Victor Wembanyama will be the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs, followed by Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller being the next two picks with the second and third overall selections. Should Henderson or Miller fall their way, the Rockets will have an easy choice to make with their No. 4 overall pick. However, the decision they face right now is complicated given their interest in numerous prospects.

Rockets' Amen Thompson interest

Cam Whitmore, Anthony Black, Jarace Walker and Ausar Thompson are all a part of that second grouping of high-level talents near the top of this year's draft, but it is Amen Thompson who has the attention of Houston's leadership right now. Amen, the twin brother of Ausar, had an extremely impressive workout with the Rockets recently. League sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the matter, say the team is leaning toward selecting Amen Thompson fourth overall in this year's draft.

Between his athleticism and playmaking abilities, the Rockets believe Thompson can help unlock that next level of potential this group has. Having the ability to be his team's primary ball handler and facilitator, Thompson can really thrive as a young star in this league with the Rockets, especially given their need for a difference-maker alongside former second overall pick Jalen Green.

Targeting a guard in this year's draft may draw some question marks from some, especially since the Rockets have been linked to key free agents such as James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet in free agency. While it is possible they could pursue a free agent star with what seems like an endless pool of cap space, Harden's potential return to Houston is beginning to look more and more unlikely.

Not worrying too much about free agency right now, the Rockets are solely focused on where they can improve their roster via the draft. Thompson's ability to wear multiple hats and fill multiple roles for this franchise is what makes him the most intriguing pick for long-term success.

Jalen Green's trade status

As for Green's status with the team, there are no indications suggesting the Rockets having any level of willingness to trade their young scorer, these same league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints. Drafted second overall in 2021, the Rockets envision Green being their lead scorer for many years to come and see no value in trading him at this time, even if they were to pursue an All-Star-level talent in this league.

“Jalen Green is 21 years old, he's not up for a rookie extension yet and he's already proven to have the ability to score at an extremely high rate,” one rival Western Conference executive told ClutchPoints. “Houston has a lot of brilliant minds within their organization and they know just how valuable this kid is to their future.”

Green continues to be the focal point of the Rockets' roster and has plenty of room to grow heading into Year 3. There is zero interest in terms of trading him within the organization and this has been their stance for quite some time.

Rockets' full draft outlook

Houston also holds very little interest in trading their fourth overall selection in this year's draft, sources say, primarily due to how high the Rockets view Thompson. Multiple teams have been in contact with the Rockets inquiring about the No. 4 pick in Thursday's draft, yet no momentum has been made on a potential deal. Motivated to continue building their young core and expanding on their overall talent, Houston is prepared to keep the fourth pick.

The team does also own the No. 20 pick in the draft, a selection they are open to hearing offers on. The Rockets are still in the midst of evaluating talent that could be available to them in this position, but they are not solely focused on one key talent like they are at the top of the draft with Thompson. Leonard Miller, Noah Clowney, Jett Howard and Dariq Whitehead are all draft prospects who figure to be available with the 20th pick that Houston could potentially add.

This year's draft presents a path to success for the Rockets, especially if they are able to land another versatile, athletic and high-potential player. Amen Thompson figures to be this player for them that the Rockets will pair alongside the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason moving forward.