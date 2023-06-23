The Portland Trailblazers were embroiled in a plethora of rumors heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, but ultimately went for the status quo. They had three picks in the NBA Draft, starting with the No.3 overall selection. Scoot Henderson heard his name called at No.3 and is now projected to be Damian Lillard's backcourt mate barring Lillard doesn't get traded this offseason. As the draft continued, the Blazers also had the No. 23 pick in the first-round and the No. 43 pick in the second-round. With the No. 23 pick, the Blazers selected Kris Murray out of the University of Iowa, a forward with an above average shot that mirrors his brother Keegan Murray's with the Sacramento Kings. In the second-round the Blazers selected Rayan Rupert with the No. 43 overall pick, a 19-year-old French forward who projects to be a solid two-way player in the NBA. Overall, it was a good night for the Blazers in the 2023 NBA Draft. Now, let's get to the individual grades for every Blazers pick.

Blazers 2023 NBA Draft Grades

Round 1, Pick 3: Scoot Henderson

Scoot Henderson was the best available player on the board, so the Blazers picked him. There were rumors that he wasn't going to be available leading up to the NBA Draft, as the Hornets brought him in for multiple workouts and were said to be considering him over their eventual selection Brandon Miller. Miller ended up getting picked No.2, and this made the decision fairly easy for the Blazers. Henderson comes to the Blazers after already playing professional basketball for two seasons with the G-League Ignite, starting his journey as the youngest G-League player ever at 17-years-old. For the Blazers, they made the right pick and should be thrilled that they landed Scoot Henderson.

There are a few reasons this was a good pick. First off, Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson already have a relationship and will complement each other very well in the backcourt. While Lillard is a lethal shooter and silky smooth driver, Henderson plays a more aggressive and physical brand of basketball. Not to mention, Henderson takes a lot of pride on the defensive end and will wreak havoc against opposing guards in man defense. The biggest reason that Henderson is a great pick is that he has the potential to come in and make an immediate difference, one that could help the Blazers win games right away. If Damian Lillard is going to remain in Portland and be happy with the Blazers, Rip City needs to win. Scoot Henderson was the best option in the draft that can help the Blazers do so.

Grade: A

Round 1, Pick 23: Kris Murray

Kris Murray was another good pick in terms of trying to help the Blazers win now. Murray comes from the University of Iowa after playing three seasons of college basketball. It was smart for the Blazers to go get a player with some more experience than other rookies, especially Murray who grew from playing minimal minutes into becoming the star of the Hawkeyes last season. He will come to Portland with a maturity necessary for a Blazers team that wants to win now. Additionally, he fits the mold of forwards that the Blazers already have.

Murray will come in and be playing behind Jerami Grant, a great prototype to model his game after. Murray's biggest strength is his shooting ability for his size, and Grant has a very similar upside. Grant is more athletic, but working behind him will help Murray develop his body and athleticism into being more prepared for NBA basketball. Murray doesn't figure to transform into a star, but he makes sense for what the Blazers need. If he can be anything like the shooter that his brother Keegan is, the Blazers will be thrilled. Still, he leaves a little to be desired with a ceiling that is not as high as other prospects.

Grade: B +

Round 2, Pick 43: Rayan Rupert

This was an outstanding pick by the Blazers. Rayan Rupert is 6'7 but plays the guard position due to his extreme length and athleticism. Although he has much work to do on offense, his frame and athletic prowess combined with his youth makes the sky the limit for him. At just 19-years-old, he is coming into the NBA with the ability to already guard all five positions and handle the rock as well as compete down low. He will be the perfect player to learn under Shaedon Sharpe and Matisse Thybulle, and there is no doubt that his offensive game will skyrocket.

The reason this was such a good pick is because of the value at No. 43 in the second-round. Rupert would have gone higher if he had a stronger offensive skillset, but his potential alone definitely warranted the selection. Rupert is the exact type of player that winning teams need; a guy that can play all over the court and be counted on to make tough plays on the defensive end when the game is in crunch time. Of course he will have to develop his shot and ability to create for himself, but he brings a skillset to the NBA that cannot be taught. The last pick of the 2023 NBA Draft for the Blazers was another good one in an overall impressive night for Portland.

Grade: A –