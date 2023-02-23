The 2023 WNBA Draft will be held on Apr. 10 in New York City at Spring Studios, according to WNBA and NCAA women’s basketball reporter Lila Bromberg.

Bromberg adds that the draft will be televised on ESPN from 7 -9PM.

Most 2023 WNBA Draft prospects will make their decision about whether they will return to school for a fifth year or declare for the draft after their senior season at the end of the school year, according to ESPN’s M.A. Voepel. This includes Indiana Hoosiers senior center Mackenzie Holmes. Meanwhile, there are no draft-eligible juniors who have publicly declared for the draft, including Iowa Hawkeyes standout Caitlin Clark.

The night is sure to be exciting with South Carolina Gamecocks standout Aliyah Boston projected to be the top pick — and heading to the Indiana Fever — in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-5 forward is a highly productive player with great leadership qualities who can come in from Day 1 and make an impact on the franchise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stanford Cardinals guard Haley Jones and Maryland Terps guard Diamond Miller are players long projected to go in the top-5 of the 2023 WNBA Draft. Jones is an elite playmaker that can be another big guard to star in the W, while Miller thrives in transition.

NCAA women’s basketball’s Division I scoring leader, Maddy Siegrist is another name to watch. Averaging 29.4 points per game for the Villanova Wildcats, Siegrist could be the next elite scorer in the WNBA.

She might even join New York Liberty forwad Breanna Stewart as the only active player in the league to average at least 20.0 points per game for her career.