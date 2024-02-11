The DGA Awards ceremony on Feb. 10 honored directors for film, TV/streaming and commercials.

The 76th Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards ceremony was presented on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The event was hosted by Judd Apatow, who has previously hosted in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023.

Christopher Nolan and his film Oppenheimer took the night's award for Best Director, while Celine Song was awarded Best First Time Director for Past Lives. In television/streaming, Peter Hoar won Best Director for Drama Series and Christopher Stoarer for Comedy Series.

Below is the full list of nominees with the winners of each category. The names of the winners are bolded.

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2023

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Manuela Martelli (Chile '76)

Noora Niasari (Shayda)

A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp (Bobi Wine: The People’s President)

X – Mstyslav Chernov (20 Days in Mariupol)

Madeleine Gavin (Beyond Utopia)

David Guggenheim (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie)

D. Smith (Kokomo City)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Peter Hoar (The Last of Us) for Long, Long Time

Becky Martin (Succession) for Rehearsal

Mark Mylod (Succession) for Connor’s Wedding

Andrij Parekh (Succession) for America Decides

Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (Succession) for Tailgate Party

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Erica Dunton (Ted Lasso) for La Locker Room Aux Folles

Bill Hader (Barry) for wow

Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso) for So Long, Farewell

Christopher Storer (The Bear) for Fishes

Ramy Youssef (The Bear) for Honeydew

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Shawn Levy (All the Light We Cannot See)

Tara Miele (Lessons in Chemistry) for Introduction to Chemistry

Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry) for Poirot

Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons in Chemistry) for Her and Him

Nzingha Stewart (Daisy Jones & the Six) for Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Paul G. Casey (Real Time with Bill Maher) for Episode 2117

Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén

Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick (Saturday Night Live) for Pedro Pascal / Coldplay

David Paul Meyer (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) for Singer Charley Crockett Performs Name on a Billboard and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper

Paul Pennolino (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) for Dollar Stores

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Joel Gallen (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Stan Lathan (Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer)

Linda Mendoza (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer)

Paul Miller (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love)

Glenn Weiss (The 95th Annual Academy Awards)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Niharika Desai (Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss) for Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil

Ken Fuchs (The Golden Bachelor) for Premiere

Joseph Guidry and Alexandra Lipsitz (Project Greenlight: A New Generation) for PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem

Rich Kim (Lego Masters) for Is It Brick?

Patrick McManus (American Ninja Warrior) for Season 15 Finale

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Martin de Thurah (Levi's' Fair Exchange and Legends Never Die

Seb Edwards (Battle of the Baddest's Rumble)

Kim Gehrig (Apple's Run This Town and Expedia' s The Travelers

Craig Gillespie (Apple's Waiting Room)

Andreas Nilsson (Apple's R.I.P. Leon and Action Mode, Les Mills' Choose Happy and Snapchat's Wait'll You See This)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs

James Bobin (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) for I Accidentally Vaporized My Pre-Algebra Teacher

Destin Daniel Cretton (American Born Chinese) for What Guy Are You?

Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) for Say Cheese and Die!

Amy Schatz for Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School

Lifetime Achievement Award

David Nutter