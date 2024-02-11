The 76th Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards ceremony was presented on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. The event was hosted by Judd Apatow, who has previously hosted in 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2023.
Christopher Nolan and his film Oppenheimer took the night's award for Best Director, while Celine Song was awarded Best First Time Director for Past Lives. In television/streaming, Peter Hoar won Best Director for Drama Series and Christopher Stoarer for Comedy Series.
Below is the full list of nominees with the winners of each category. The names of the winners are bolded.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2023
- Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film
- Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)
- Manuela Martelli (Chile '76)
- Noora Niasari (Shayda)
- A.V. Rockwell (A Thousand and One)
- Celine Song (Past Lives)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
- Moses Bwayo and Christopher Sharp (Bobi Wine: The People’s President)
- X – Mstyslav Chernov (20 Days in Mariupol)
- Madeleine Gavin (Beyond Utopia)
- David Guggenheim (Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie)
- D. Smith (Kokomo City)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
- Peter Hoar (The Last of Us) for Long, Long Time
- Becky Martin (Succession) for Rehearsal
- Mark Mylod (Succession) for Connor’s Wedding
- Andrij Parekh (Succession) for America Decides
- Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman (Succession) for Tailgate Party
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
- Erica Dunton (Ted Lasso) for La Locker Room Aux Folles
- Bill Hader (Barry) for wow
- Declan Lowney (Ted Lasso) for So Long, Farewell
- Christopher Storer (The Bear) for Fishes
- Ramy Youssef (The Bear) for Honeydew
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
- Shawn Levy (All the Light We Cannot See)
- Tara Miele (Lessons in Chemistry) for Introduction to Chemistry
- Millicent Shelton (Lessons in Chemistry) for Poirot
- Sarah Adina Smith (Lessons in Chemistry) for Her and Him
- Nzingha Stewart (Daisy Jones & the Six) for Track 10: Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
- Paul G. Casey (Real Time with Bill Maher) for Episode 2117
- Jim Hoskinson (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for Jan. 19, 2023: Rep. Adam Kinzinger; Meet Me at the Altar; Special appearance by Harvey Guillén
- Michael Mancini and Liz Patrick (Saturday Night Live) for Pedro Pascal / Coldplay
- David Paul Meyer (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah) for Singer Charley Crockett Performs Name on a Billboard and Discusses New Album with Jordan Klepper
- Paul Pennolino (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver) for Dollar Stores
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
- Joel Gallen (Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Stan Lathan (Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer)
- Linda Mendoza (Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer)
- Paul Miller (Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love)
- Glenn Weiss (The 95th Annual Academy Awards)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
- Niharika Desai (Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss) for Happiness is a Bottle of Cod Liver Oil
- Ken Fuchs (The Golden Bachelor) for Premiere
- Joseph Guidry and Alexandra Lipsitz (Project Greenlight: A New Generation) for PGL vs. Gray Matter Problem
- Rich Kim (Lego Masters) for Is It Brick?
- Patrick McManus (American Ninja Warrior) for Season 15 Finale
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
- Martin de Thurah (Levi's' Fair Exchange and Legends Never Die
- Seb Edwards (Battle of the Baddest's Rumble)
- Kim Gehrig (Apple's Run This Town and Expedia's The Travelers
- Craig Gillespie (Apple's Waiting Room)
- Andreas Nilsson (Apple's R.I.P. Leon and Action Mode, Les Mills' Choose Happy and Snapchat's Wait'll You See This)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children's Programs
- James Bobin (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) for I Accidentally Vaporized My Pre-Algebra Teacher
- Destin Daniel Cretton (American Born Chinese) for What Guy Are You?
- Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) for Say Cheese and Die!
- Amy Schatz for Stand Up & Shout: Songs From a Philly High School
Lifetime Achievement Award
David Nutter