The final weekend of May kicks off with a strong lineup of releases on Netflix, anchored by a highly anticipated horror film, a buzzy prestige series, and the farewell season of a beloved adult animation, per TechRadar. With a mix of original content and international flavor, this weekend’s drop is bound to keep your watchlist full.

High Stakes, High Heels: Sirens Makes a Splash

“Sirens” isn’t just your average dark comedy — it arrives with pedigree and promise. Created by Molly Smith Metzler, best known for the Emmy-nominated Maid, this limited series draws you into a glamorously twisted sisterhood. Julianne Moore plays Michaela, a charmingly manipulative socialite with a firm grip on her younger sister’s life. Meghann Fahy and Milly Alcock round out the lead trio, each bringing a punchy performance to this sharp, sun-soaked thriller.

Set at a coastal mansion over one spiraling weekend, the series seduces with posh aesthetics and turns chaotic with psychological warfare. If Big Little Lies had a spikier, funnier cousin, Sirens might be it.

Prom Turns Deadly in Fear Street: Prom Queen

The fourth installment in Netflix’s Fear Street saga takes us to Shadyside High in 1988, where blood runs just as freely as gossip. Fear Street: Prom Queen follows a group of senior girls vying for the coveted crown — until a serial killer slashes the ballot and starts targeting the candidates one by one.

Though early reviews hint at mixed reactions, the Carrie-meets-Scream energy should still appeal to horror fans who’ve followed the franchise since its 2021 debut. The setting is nostalgic, the drama is high, and the deaths are creatively cruel.

Big Mouth Says Goodbye

After eight outrageous seasons, Big Mouth closes its chapter with a final season that balances raunch and reflection. The show continues its exploration of teenage turmoil with topics like first-time experiences, cancel culture, and the fear of the future. Holly Hunter joins the voice cast as the embodiment of Compassion, guiding the crew through their most emotionally fraught year yet.

Nick’s long-awaited growth spurt, Andrew’s anxiety spiral, and Jessi’s evolving identity all find resolution in this season, which leaves the Bridgeton kids older, wiser, and still hilariously awkward.

