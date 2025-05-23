Those anxiously awaiting the releases of the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, will have to wait longer, as Marvel Studios has delayed their upcoming MCU projects.

It was reported on May 22, 2025, that the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars, have been delayed to December of their respective release years.

So, Doomsday will now open on December 18, 2026, instead of May 1, 2026. And Secret Wars will be released on December 17, 2027, instead of May 7, 2027.

As a result, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth Tom Holland-led movie, will open before Doomsday on July 31, 2026. We must see how that impacts the character's status for Doomsday.

The move causes the MCU to have a year-long gap between its next theatrical releases. Fantastic Four: First Steps opens on July 25, 2025, and Brand New Day releases on July 31, 2026. That will be the biggest gap between MCU releases since Far From Home and Black Widow, which had a pandemic begin between them.

In Doomsday's place is the long-awaited sequel to The Devil Wears Prada. The sequel will now open on May 1, 2026, taking over Doomsday's release slot.

Doomsday will have tough competition when it comes out. It will be opening on the same day as the upcoming Dune: Messiah. Movie theaters haven't seen two tentpoles of that caliber open on the same day since Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Doomsday and Secret Wars are bound to be two of Marvel's biggest Avengers movies. Doomsday will feature a loaded ensemble led by Robert Downey Jr., who is making his MCU return. He will not be playing Tony Stark/Iron Man, though. Instead, he will be playing a version of Doctor Doom, the movie's villain.

Other Avengers and Marvel characters, like Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Anthony Mackie's Captain America, will team with the Fantastic Four and others. Marvel revealed that former X-Men actors, such as Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, will also be part of the movie.

Originally, the fifth Avengers movie was titled The Kang Dynasty. It was going to feature Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conquerer as the antagonist. However, his controversies caused Marvel to fire him, and the focus of the flick had to be shifted.