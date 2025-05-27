May 27, 2025 at 8:44 AM ET

Swifties have been waiting for Taylor Swift to announce Reputation (Taylor's Version), and some expected it at the 2025 AMAs ceremony. But did Swift announce her latest re-recorded album during the show?

Unfortunately, Swift did not announce Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the 2025 AMAs. Despite being up for six awards, including Artist of the Year, she did not attend the show, which emanated from Las Vegas, Nevada.

It appears fans got their hopes up to no avail. Swift is taking her time and waiting for the perfect time to announce her next re-recorded album. Fortunately, her fans will eat it up whenever she does decide to announce it.

Why wasn't Taylor Swift at the AMAs?

The reason for Swift's absence at the AMAs remains unclear. She did not win any awards, so perhaps her no-showing was a blessing in disguise.

Swift was up for six awards, including Artist of the Year. Her other nominations included Album of the Year (The Tortured Poets Department) and Favorite Touring Artist.

She fared similarly at the Grammys this year. Swift was up for six awards, including Album of the Year, and went home empty-handed.

Some fans speculated that the AMAs muted cheers for Swift's name when it was called during the nominee rundown for Artist of the Year. When her name was called, it was noticeably quiet.

In regards to Reputation (Taylor's Version), fans will have to keep waiting for its official announcement. Swift has yet to release re-recorded editions of Reputation and her self-titled debut album, and it appears the former is up next.

Reputation was released in 2017 and featured hit songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It?” It also spawned her first all-stadium headlining tour, which was later followed by the Eras Tour.

Swift has been laying low in recent months. She has been enjoying boyfriend Travis Kelce's offseason before what could be his last season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are coming off a disappointing Super Bowl 59 performance. They were blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Chiefs were unable to win their third Super Bowl in a row.

Following the game, Kelce contemplated his future. While he could have retired, he ultimately decided to come back for at least one more year. He is heading into his 13th season in the NFL.