If you watch the first scene with Pom Klementieff's Paris in Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, you may notice a subtle homage to Sigourney Weaver in Alien.

She is wearing a white tank top similar to Weaver's outfit in Ridley Scott's iconic sci-fi flick. This was done intentionally, according to Klementieff, who called Weaver a “little inspiration.” Speaking to ClutchPoints at the Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning press junket, she discussed the Alien homage.

“I don't know if there's a new inspiration, but we took inspiration from other characters,” said Klementieff. “In the first fight scene [with] my character, [the] tank top, or husband beater, as I call it as a joke, the inspiration was something similar to Alien with Sigourney Weaver.”

This is Paris' second appearance in the Mission: Impossible franchise, so she was already established. It sounds like Klementieff just continued to build on that foundation.

“ We created the character already, and then it was just a continuation of the character and more amazing fight scenes,” she said. “And I got to work more with Tarzan [Davis].”

Pom Klementieff's past inspiration in the Mission: Impossible franchise

Last time we spoke, Klementieff revealed pantomime being an inspiration for Paris' look. The face paint she donned was an homage to a character called Pierrot Lunaire.

“I wanted to bring something a little bit eerie and strange and a little bit scary because I don't speak a lot, but I wanted to bring some light to the face and something a little bit melancholic with a teardrop, you know?” she explained. “I was inspired by pantomime and by this character from the Comédie de l'Arte called Pierrot Lunaire with the white makeup and with a teardrop, and he looks like a cute little pantomime clown, but like with sadness, you know? So I thought it connected with the character.”

Paris doesn't sport as much face paint in The Final Reckoning. Still, Klementieff found a way to pay tribute to another pop culture icon.

Klementieff plays Paris in the Mission: Impossible series. She started as an assassin who was targeting Ethan Hunt and the IMF team. However, she is betrayed by Gabriel in Dead Reckoning, causing her to join forces with IMF.

She is also known for playing Mantis in the MCU. Klementieff's first MCU appearance was in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. She has since appeared in other Marvel projects, such as Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will be released on May 23.