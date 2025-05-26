Details about the next U2 album have been sparse, except that drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is back in the studio with lead singer Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton. However, the band's singer just unveiled the title of the opening song on U2's new album.

During an interview with RTÉ Radio 1 (via U2Songs.com), Bono talked about the band's current opening track of their next album. It will be called “Go,” sounding like a track from a Ramones album. Of course, things can change, and the tracklist could be reworked. But for now, U2 will open with “Go” on their next album.

“It sounds like four of us in a room at times,” Bono said of U2's next album. “And at other times[,] it sounds like something I've never heard before. The opening song, if it stays the opening song, is called ‘Go.' It's an extraordinary introduction[.] I would want to be at that gi[;] I certainly want to be in that band.”

He then added that U2 could be playing songs live before the release of their next album. While the band commonly performs promotional gigs before an album's release, they rarely tour before it comes out. At the very least, they want to play “some of it live” with the possibility of playing it “live first and then put out the album.”

“We want to release some of this album. Why it might take more than a week to come out? We want to play some of it live. We’ve promised ourselves that since our first album. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we could just play this live? Maybe even play it live first, and then put out the album. That’s another thought we’re playing with,” he said.

When will U2 release their next album or play live?

It is unknown when U2 will get back on the road or release their next album. Adam Clayton previously indicated it could come out in 2026.

“We do not have a deadline as such, but I would hope that by the end of the year, we would have some information to share. And perhaps we could suggest something for next year,” he previously told RTÉ Radio.

Either way, U2 will look to reinvent their live shows after their 40-night residency at the Sphere. Bono acknowledged that “you can't do a more sci-fi extravaganza than Sphere,” so we will see what they come up with.

“Could we turn up somewhere unexpected? Yes. But announcing a big [tour], you know, you can’t do more mega…you can’t do a more sci-fi extravaganza than Sphere,” explained Bono. “So we have to figure out a new way of being on the road and meeting our audience and all of that.”

Bono is currently promoting Stories of Surrender, a documentary of his solo tour of the same name. The Apple TV+ film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. It will debut on the streaming service on May 30, 2025