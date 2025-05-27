May 27, 2025 at 11:31 AM ET

HBO has revealed the three rising stars who will lead its highly anticipated Harry Potter series. Dominic McLaughlin will take on the iconic role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton cast as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, per Deadline. The announcement follows what producers called an “extraordinary search” through tens of thousands of auditions from children around the world.

Francesca Gardiner, who serves as Harry Potter's showrunner and executive producer, along with director and fellow executive producer Mark Mylod, praised the trio's chemistry and raw ability. “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold,” they shared in a joint statement. “We cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

Each of the young actors is relatively new to television. McLaughlin will also appear in the BBC’s upcoming action-adventure series Gifted, while Stanton made her mark on stage as Matilda in Matilda The Musical in London’s West End. Stout, a lesser-known name, should be a breakout candidate with this high-profile role.

A Spellbound Beginning

Production for Harry Potter will kick off this summer at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, with the first season set to debut in 2026. The new series promises a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s bestselling novels, and the author herself has her hand in much of the action as an executive producer.

An adult cast packed with well-known names joins the trio. Paapa Essiedu will bring a fresh intensity to Severus Snape, John Lithgow steps into the wise and complex role of Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer portrays Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost takes on the warm-hearted Rubeus Hagrid.

With a new cast and a long-form format, HBO aims to dig deeper into the beloved source material while ushering in a new generation of fans. Gardiner and Mylod are joined by David Heyman, who produced the original film series, as well as Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV.

Whether you're a longtime Potterhead or a curious newcomer to Harry Potter, one thing is certain: the magic is coming back in a whole new way.