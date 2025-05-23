After presenting them with a prestige prize at the Ivor Novello Awards, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran shared a hilarious take on linking up with legendary rock band U2.

Following the event, Sheeran reposted the band's post with him and Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. on his Instagram Stories. He captioned it, “I'm finally part of a band.”

Of course, Sheeran does have a band. His Mathematics Tour marked the first time he was backed by musicians. They would perform with him during certain portions of the show. Still, most would have this reaction to posing with an iconic band such as U2.

U2's appearance at the ceremony was notable for being Mullen's return to the stage. He has not performed publicly with his bandmates since December 2019 due to his injuries. He sat out of the group's 40-show Sphere residency, which took place from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024.

Ed Sheeran's history with U2

While Sheeran and U2 have never performed together, the Irish rock band paid homage to him during their Sphere residency. During their show on October 21, 2023, Bono performed a vocal snippet of “Shape of You” during their performance of “Desire.”

They have also made history. U2's 360 Tour was the highest-grossing concert tour of all time after it ended. Sheeran's Divide Tour would later overtake the 360 Tour at the top of the list. In the years since, they have been toppled by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Coldplay's ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour, and Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

It appears Sheeran was star-struck hanging out with U2 at the Ivors. They are one of the biggest bands in the world, and presenting them with an award is an honor.

Sheeran is on a brief hiatus from his Mathematics Tour. He will resume it on May 30, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. His tour will conclude in September. During the run, he will do three special shows in his hometown of Ipswich, Suffolk, England, from July 11-13. These special shows will promote his upcoming album, Play.

Meanwhile, U2 is working on their next album. Mullen is back in the saddle as he recovers from his injuries. The band has not released an album of new material since 2017, so fans are eagerly awaiting their next project. Their last album, Songs of Surrender, was a collection of re-recorded songs from their back catalog. It tied in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.