In a surprising move, it appears WWE WrestleMania 42's location is not New Orleans, Louisiana, despite the previous announcement from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A statement from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation was issued to Wrestlenomics, revealing that New Orleans would no longer be the location of WWE WrestleMania 42. However, WWE will still bring its annual event to the city sometime in a “future year.” Instead, they will host the 2026 Money in the Bank PLE, which usually takes place during the summer.

“The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and New Orleans & Company are working closely with our friends at TKO to expand our long-standing partnership, which will include UFC 318 on July 19, 2025, Money In The Bank in 2026, and WrestleMania – which will move from the currently scheduled 2026 timeframe to a future year,” the statement read.

There have since been reports of where WrestleMania 42 may take place instead. PWInsider (via Wrestle Ops) reported that there is some belief that it could emanate from an “international location.”

However, another report from NOLA.com states that WrestleMania will be returning to Las Vegas after being held there in 2025. “After the success of this year's event, the new leadership running WWE decided that they would rather hold next year's event in Las Vegas and see what response they get from fans, according to an industry official who wasn't authorized to be quoted by name,” the report stated.

If this report is true, that will be the first time WWE brought WrestleMania to the same city in back-to-back years since 1988 and 1989. They held WrestleMania 3 and 4 at the Historic Atlantic City Convention Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Las Vegas was a hit for WWE with WrestleMania 41. They had their largest gate of all time. Over 124,000 fans attended the two-night event. So, returning to Allegiant Stadium may make sense from a business standpoint.

WrestleMania 42 is set to take place in April 2026. The dates are unknown as of now but expect full stadiums on both nights once again.

Ever since WWE has allowed full audiences to shows after the pandemic, they have generated large gates. They have held the last few WrestleManias in Tampa, Florida; Arlington, Texas; Inglewood, California; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.