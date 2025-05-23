This weekend (May 23-25, 2025), there are seven new movies and TV series coming to Hulu (Sign up for a free trial!).

The first highlight is The Last Showgirl, which features ex-WWE star Dave Bautista. The film was written by Kate Gersten and directed by Gia Coppola (Palo Alto). It is based on Gersten's book Body of Work.

It follows a Las Vegas showgirl after learning that her revue is scheduled to close. She has been working there for over three decades, and now she has to pivot.

The Last Showgirl stars Pamela Anderson as Shelly Gardner, the titular showgirl. Kiernan Shipka, Brenda Song, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, and Jamie Lee Curtis also star in it.

The film held its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Roadside Attractions then acquired the movie's distribution rights.

The Last Showgirl was given a limited theatrical release on December 13, 2024. It later expanded to a wide release on January 10, 2025.

Also coming to Hulu this weekend is How to Please a Woman. The comedy stars Sally Phillips, Hayley McElhinney, Caroline Brazier, and Tasma Walton.

How to Please a Woman follows a woman who sees her all-male house-cleaning crew get out of control. She does some reflecting as a result. Renée Webster wrote and directed it.

Everything coming to Hulu this weekend (May 23-25, 2025)

Below is a full list of titles coming to Hulu this weekend, May 23-25, 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Friday, May 23

The Last Showgirl

Saturday, May 24

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson Vs. Burrell (Season 4)

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern (Season 3)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Season 1)

Gold Rush (Season 1)

Homestead Rescue (Season 12)

Sunday, May 25

How to Please a Woman

