The talent pool runs deep in MLB right now. There are still plenty of legends who have been running the game for years, but some young talent has emerged as some of the best in baseball, too. Regardless of age, all of the sport's best will show up for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The rosters are stacked and the action will be intense when the American League takes on the National League. Here is everything that you need to know about the Midsummer Classic.

When and where is the All-Star Game?

For only the third time ever, the defending World Series champions are hosting the Midsummer Classic. That means that the 2024 All-Star Game is at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, where the Texas Rangers play their home games. First pitch of the All-Star Game is slated for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 16.

How to watch the All-Star Game

FOX will broadcast the All-Star Game, so you can also watch it on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports App. Additionally, the game will be available to stream with fuboTV.

Date: Tuesday, July 16 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Field — Arlington, Texas

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

All-Star rosters

National League starting position players

C: William Conteras (MIL)

1B: Bryce Harper (PHI)

2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)

3B: Alec Bohm (PHI)

SS: Trae Turner (PHI)

OF: Christian Yelich (MIL)

OF: Jurickson Profar (SD)

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

National League position player reserves

C: Will Smith (LAD)

INF: CJ Abrams (WSH)

INF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

INF: Luis Arraez (SD)

INF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

INF: Elly De La Cruz (CIN)

INF: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

INF: Ryan McMahon (COL)

OF: Teoscar Hernandez (LAD)

OF: Jackson Merrill (SD)

OF: Heliot Ramos (SF)

OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)

DH: Marcell Ozuna (ATL)

National League starting pitchers

RHP: Max Fried (ATL)

RHP: Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

RHP: Hunter Greene (CIN)

LHP: Shota Imanaga (CHC)

RHP: Reynaldo Lopez (ATL)

LHP: Chris Sale (ATL)

RHP: Paul Skenes (PIT) – starter

LHP: Ranger Suarez (PHI)

RHP: Logan Webb (SF)

RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)

LHP: Christopher Sanchez (PHI)

National League relief pitchers

RHP: Ryan Helsley (STL)

RHP: Jeff Hoffman (PHI)

LHP: Tanner Scott (MIA)

LHP: Matt Strahm (PHI)

RHP: Robert Suarez (SD)

American League starting position players

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: Jose Ramirez (CLE)

SS: Gunnar Henderson (BAL)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Juan Soto (NYY)

OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

American League position player reserves

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

INF: Jose Altuve (HOU)

INF: Carlos Correa (MIN)

INF: Rafael Devers (BOS)

INF: Josh Naylor (CLE)

INF: Isaac Paredes (TB)

INF: Willi Castro (MIN)

INF: Jordan Westburg (BAL)

INF: Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

INF: Corey Seager (TEX)

OF: Jarren Durann (BOS)

OF: Riley Greene (DET)

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU)

OF: Anthony Santander (BAL)

DH: David Fry (CLE)

American League starting pitchers

LHP: Tyler Anderson (LAA)

RHP: Corbin Burnes (BAL) – starter

LHP: Garrett Crochet (CWS)

RHP: Logan Gilbert (SEA)

RHP: Tanner Houck (BOS)

RHP: Seth Lugo (KC)

LHP: Cole Ragans (KC)

LHP: Tarik Skubal (DET)

American League relief pitchers

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Clay Holmes (NYY)

RHP: Mason Miller (OAK)

RHP: Andres Munoz (SEA)

RHP: Kirby Yates (TEX)

All-Star Game storylines

History has already been made before the first pitch has even been thrown. Torey Lovullo announced that his starting pitcher for the NL squad will be Paul Skenes. The rookie pitcher on the Pittsburgh Pirates has been dominant since making his debut. He only has 11 career starts to his name, but he has already proven himself to be one of the biggest stars in the sport.

The first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has a 1.90 ERA, and he will become only the fourth rookie pitcher to start an All-Star Game ever. Additionally, Skenes' 11 big league starts are the fewest for an All-Star starter in MLB history.

Skenes will be dueling against Corbin Burnes. The Orioles ace was a big offseason acquisition for Baltimore, and he has proven he was worth the cost to trade for. Baltimore is more known for their offense than their pitching, but Burnes has been monumental in helping the Orioles take the next step.

Baltimore's young offensive talent is what excites fans, though. Baltimore entered All-Star Week with the third-best record in MLB, and they were rewarded with five total All-Star spots. In addition to Burnes, former top prospects who have since graduated, like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jordan Westburg, will be playing in the All-Star Game, as will slugging veteran Anthony Santander.

The Phillies will be the team with the most All-Stars, though, and it makes sense, considering their 62 wins are the most in baseball. Eight Philadelphia players were elected All-Stars, including Bryce Harper, one of the faces of MLB.

Overall, 75 players were named All-Stars this year. Not all of those players will play in the game. Notably, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Tyler Glasnow, and Kyle Tucker will miss the game. Still, the All-Star Game is must-watch, as the best ball players in the world gather together to demonstrate their skills. In addition to the All-Star Game itself, MLB All-Star Week will be highlighted by the Home Run Derby.