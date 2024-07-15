The best in all of baseball is here to shine as the National League battles the American League in the 2024 All-Star Game. We’re here to share our MLB odds series, make an All-Star Game prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It will be the 94th All-Star Game as the best players from both leagues come out. Somehow, the past two contests have resulted in the same 3-2 score. Last season, the NL defeated the AL at T-Mobile Park, and the AL won by the same score in 2022 at Dodger Stadium.

Paul Skenes will start for the NL. The sensational rookie is 6-0 with a 1.90 ERA over 11 starts. Now, he becomes the fifth rookie ever to start an All-Star Game. Skenes will take his splinker into Arlington, hoping to fool the best hitters in the AL.

The AL has not officially named a starting pitcher. Yet, there is great speculation that it may come down between Logan Gilbert and Tarik Skubal. Either could get the nod for the AL.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: All-Star Game Odds

National League: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: +100

American League: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch All-Star Game

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The National League Will Cover The Spread/Win

The NL has some explosive hitters who can all batter the baseball. First, there is Shohei Ohtani, one of the best hitters in the game. Expect him to have a prescience in this game as he represents the NL for the first time. William Contreras will also start for the NL as the catcher and currently leads the Milwaukee Brewers in hits.

Bryce Harper will be itching to batter the baseball into the right-field seats, and he has done his share of that with 21 home runs this season. His teammate Trea Turner should also make waves as he makes another All-Star Game appearance. Meanwhile, Christian Yelich is back in the All-Star Game for the first time since 2019.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will not play in the All-Star Game despite being voted as a starter because of his injury. However, his teammate Jurickson Profar will play and participate in his first All-Star Game.

Some of the key reserves to watch include Pete Alonso, Marcell Ozuna, Teoscar Hernandez, and Freddie Freeman. Ultimately, those hitters will get a chance to do some damage in the middle of this game.

But we also look forward to seeing how pitchers like Shota Imanaga and Ranger Suarez do in this one. Significantly, one of them will come in and relieve Skenes around the third or fourth inning.

The NL will cover the spread because of their dynamic hitters like Ohtani and Harper leading the charge. Additionally, their pitching is elite and will shine.

Why The American League Will Cover The Spread/Win

The AL is also stacked with players who can all do damage. First, there is Aaron Judge. He is the best hitter in the AL and also the leader in several categories, including home runs and RBIs. Then, there is Juan Soto, who is representing the AL for the first time in his career. Either of those two sluggers will be a threat at the plate, especially against the young Skenes.

Other starters to pay attention to include Jose Ramirez, Gunnar Henderson, and Marcus Semien. For Semien, it will be extra special because this game will be in his home park.

The reserves are also solid. Ultimately, we start with Bobby Witt Jr., who is one of the best young players in the game. Witt comes into the All-Star Break with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs. Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox is also a player to watch as his ability to get on base has been elite this season.

The AL will have some good pitchers to choose from. Significantly, some of the pitchers include Seth Lugo, Garrett Crochet, and Corbin Burnes.

The AL will cover the spread because Judge and Soto will clobber the baseball. Then, their pitching will cool down the hot hitters of the NL on a hot night in Arlington.

Final All-Star Game Prediction & Pick

Some betting notes to consider: The past four All-Star games have resulted in eight or fewer runs. The under-finish is 7-1 over the past eight All-Star Games. Amazingly, the AL is 9-1 over the past 10 games. Furthermore, they are 16-4 in the past 20 All-Star games. For some reason, the AL dominates these games and is usually the better bet to win, even if they don’t win the World Series. We could see a scenario where the AL covers the spread.

Final All-Star Game Prediction & Pick: American League: +1.5 (-194)