You have to give the people what they want, right? Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes will officially start for the National League team in the 2024 All-Star Game, via the MLB's X account.

There was a debate about whether or not the rookie right-hander should be awarded the honor despite not making his debut until May 11. Skenes silenced many of the objectors on Thursday afternoon, however, after pitching seven hitless innings in a 1-0 win versus the Milwaukee Brewers. He will bring his 6-0 record, 1.90 ERA and 89 strikeouts to the mound in Arlington, Texas next week.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo, who will be serving as the NL manager in Globe Life Field, confirmed on Friday that he is giving the ball to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. When considering both Skenes' star power and production, this decision makes perfect sense.

Casual viewers who may have first caught wind of the rookie either because he averages 99 mph on his fastball, or because they follow his girlfriend, national champion gymnast and social media sensation Olivia Dunne, might now be compelled to tune in for the start of Tuesday's Midsummer Classic. Many diehard baseball fans should also be on board, given the historic start Paul Skenes has enjoyed in his big league career.

All demographics ought to be excited to see him try to strike out Aaron Judge or Gunnar Henderson with his famous splinker. And that is exactly what the higher ups and television executives want the MLB All-Star Game to be– a showcase of electric young athletes who can draw more young eyeballs to the screen.

This is not merely a ratings ploy, though. The Pirates are in a race for a postseason berth in large part due to this high-profile hurler.

Paul Skenes is inching his team closer back towards relevancy

Pittsburgh has won eight of the 11 games Skenes has started this season, and he has only allowed a combined three earned runs in those three losses. Translation: This 22-year-old is giving the Buccos their best chance at playing October baseball in nearly a decade.

Despite their 45-48 record, they trail the New York Mets by just two and a half games for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. The Pirates are unlikely to be buyers at the July 30 trade deadline, but Skenes' accelerated stardom should make the organization strongly reconsider how it views its competitive timetable.

Although Zack Wheeler, Reynaldo Lopez or Shota Imanaga all had persuasive cases for starting in the All-Star Game, Paul Skenes fills all the criteria a fan could want. Beyond what he can do for the MLB product in front of a national audience, the runaway Rookie of the Year favorite is doing all he can to lift his franchise from stagnancy and into legitimacy.

He is holding opponents to a stingy .202 batting average while posting a staggering 34.9 strikeout percentage. Regardless of competition, the former LSU star is putting Pittsburgh in position to win every sixth day.

When taking all of those feats into account, the mustached ace is anything but a controversial choice for this distinct honor. Skenes will look to proudly represent the Pirates and set the tone for the NL on July 16.