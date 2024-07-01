We are at the halfway point in the MLB season, and that means that the 2024 MLB Draft is right around the corner. The draft coincides with the Midsummer classic. While baseball fans admire the league's best current players during the All-Star Game, they also have a chance to prepare for the next wave of superstars during the draft. In this article, we will detail everything you need to know about the draft.

When and where is the 2024 MLB Draft?

The 2024 MLB Draft is a three-day process that starts on July 14 and ends on July 16. Day 1 includes rounds one and two and takes place starting at 5 p.m. ET on July 14. Rounds 3-10 are on July 15, and the Day 2 action will begin at 12 p.m. ET. The 20 rounds of the draft will be completed on Day 3 starting at 12 p.m. ET on July 16. The venue for this year's draft is Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas.

How to watch the 2024 MLB Draft

ESPN will broadcast round one, while the rest of Day 1 will be on ESPN+ and the MLB Network. Days 2 and 3 will be broadcast on MLB.com and the MLB app.

MLB Draft order

First round:

Cleveland Guardians Cincinnati Reds Colorado Rockies Oakland Athletics Chicago White Sox Kansas City Royals St. Louis Cardinals Los Angeles Angels Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Boston Red Sox San Francisco Giants Chicago Cubs Seattle Mariners Miami Marlins Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays New York Mets Toronto Blue Jays Minnesota Twins Baltimore Orioles Los Angeles Dodgers Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros Arizona Diamondbacks Texas Rangers

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks:

Arizona Diamondbacks Baltimore Orioles

Compensation picks:

Minnesota Twins

Competitive Balance Round A:

Milwaukee Brewers Arizona Diamondbacks Cleveland guardians Pittsburgh Pirates Colorado Rockies Kansas City Royals

Top prospects

Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State Charlie Condon, OF, Georgia Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forrest Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas Braden Montgomery, OF, Texas A&M Konnor Griffin, OF, Jackson Prep (Miss) JJ Wetherhold, SS, West Virginia Nick Kurtz, 1B, Wake Forrest James Tibbs, OF, Florida State Vance Honeycutt, OF, North Carolina Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake (CA) Trey Yesavage, RHP, East Carolina Christian Moore, 2B, Tennessee Seaver King, OF/IF, Wake Forrest

2024 MLB Draft storylines

After one of the most thrilling College World Series in recent memory, the 2024 MLB Draft is going to be filled with tons of college prospects. The vast majority of the first round will likely be filled up with college players, a number of which made a name for themselves during the tournament that Tennessee ended up winning.

In fact, Tennessee's star, Christian Moore, is one the top prospects in the draft. It is Oregon State's Travis Bazzana who is expected to be selected with the top pick, though. The Cleveland Guardians will have the first pick after winning the Draft Lottery. Cleveland only had the ninth-best odds or a two percent chance of landing the top pick, yet they shot up the draft board and are now slated to select Bazzana.

The Guardians weren't even the team that shot highest up the draft board during the lottery, though. The Cincinnati Reds jumped from 13 to the second pick during the lottery.

Florida's Jac Caglianone is another prospect that scouts are excited for. The power-hitting first baseman is also an advanced pitcher, giving him the rare but coveted two-way ability that has become popularized by Shohei Ohtani.

Overall, this draft class is considered to be one of the best in recent memory, especially when it comes to position players. The MLB season is going strong, but the MLB Draft will be a good break in the action.