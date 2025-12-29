NFL history was quietly rewritten in Week 17, and it happened in a blur of touchdowns. The matchup between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers produced an unprecedented scoring sequence never before seen in a regular-season game. The score was tied at 7-7, 14-14, 21-21, 28-28, and 35-35. It was a statistical oddity that underscored just how evenly matched and relentlessly explosive both offenses were before San Francisco finally held on for a 42-38 victory.

The Bears-49ers clash quickly turned into a track meet. Every Chicago touchdown was answered, and every San Francisco surge was immediately neutralized. By the time the teams reached 35-35 in the fourth quarter, the game had already entered rarefied historical air. According to league tracking, no regular-season contest had ever featured ties at every touchdown interval through five scores apiece. It was symmetry at full throttle.

Ultimately, San Francisco landed the final blow. After the Bears' Cairo Santos hit a 29-yard field goal with under six minutes left, the Niners' Brock Purdy connected with Jauan Jennings for the go-ahead touchdown. Eddy Piniero was true on the extra point to peg the final score. Despite strong performances from Caleb Williams and Luther Burden III, Chicago’s defense couldn’t generate the one stop needed to preserve the historic stalemate.

The win carried interesting playoff implications. Improving to 12-4, the 49ers stayed firmly in second place in their division. Still, they remain in the NFC’s No. 1 seed conversation and now control their destiny entering a winner-take-all Week 18 showdown with Seattle. A loss would have dropped them into a far less favorable Wild Card path.

For Chicago, the defeat stung without crippling consequences. The Bears remain NFC North champions and playoff-bound at 11-5. Still, the loss narrowed their margin for securing a first-round bye.