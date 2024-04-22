Every year, the NFL Draft gets bigger and bigger, and the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be the biggest yet. The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions yet again, which means 31 other teams came short of their goals and will need to improve in the offseason.
Some teams improved their rosters through free agency and trades, but the draft is widely regarded as the best way to build a team. Everyone is chasing Kansas City, and luckily, this year's draft class is stacked with the talent that can help teams to try and dethrone the champions.
The Chiefs are so good largely in part because of the success they've had in the NFL Draft. Most notably, the team traded up in the draft in 2017 and were able to land Patrick Mahomes with the 10th overall pick. Mahomes has proven that the quarterback position is the name of the game and vital to having championship success.
There have been few better draft classes before to improve at the quarterback position, as up to six quarterbacks have a chance to be drafted in the first round in 2024, and a number of other signal callers that will be drafted later in the draft have the potential to become impact NFL players.
The quarterback position isn't the only position group that is deep this year, though. There are talented players at all positions, so every fan base that needs a boost will have something to look forward to. The draft is heavily watched and heavily evaluated these days, so in this article, we are going to explain everything that you need to know about the 2024 NFL Draft.
When and where is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft takes place over three days. The first round is on Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET. Day 2, which includes the second and third rounds, will be at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26. The final day of the draft will start at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 27, and will feature rounds 4-7.
This year, Detroit, Michigan will be hosting the draft. The picks will be announced around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
How to watch the NFL Draft
There will be a number of ways to watch the NFL Draft. The NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ABC will all broadcast the draft. Additionally, the draft will be available on the NFL Channel, which is accessible on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, and Xumo Play. FuboTV will be streaming the draft as well.
*Stream the 2024 NFL Draft live with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Date: Thursday, April 25 – Saturday, April 27 | Time: 8 p.m. ET (first round)
Location: Campus Martius Park/Hart Plaza — Detroit, Michigan
How to watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ABC, NFL Network
First round draft order
There will be 257 total picks made in the 2024 NFL Draft over seven total rounds. The order of the first round is below, but you can see the complete order by clicking here.
First round:
- Chicago Bears (via Panthers)
- Washington Commanders
- New England Patriots
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers
- New York Giants
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- New York Jets
- Minnesota Vikings
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New Orleans Saints
- Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Miami Dolphins
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Minnesota Vikings (via Browns)
- Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Arizona Cardinals (via Texans)
- Buffalo Bills
- Detroit Lions
- Baltimore Ravens
- San Francisco 49ers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Top prospects
- Caleb Williams: USC, QB
- Jayden Daniels: LSU, QB
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State, WR
- Joe Alt: Notre Dame, OT
- Drake Maye: UNC, QB
- Malik Nabers: LSU, WR
- Dallas Turner: Alabama, Edge
- Brock Bowers: Georgia, TE
- Rome Odunze: Washington, WR
- Terrion Arnold: Alabama CB
- Quinyon Mitchell: Toldeo, CB
- Jared Verse: Florida State, Edge
- Troy Fautanu: Washignton, OT
- Olu Fashanu: Penn State, OT
- Laiatu Latu: UCLA, Edge
- Cooper DeJean: Iowa, CB
- Byron Murphy II: Texas, DT
- Taliese Fuaga: Oregon State, OT
- Nate Wiggins: Clemson, CB
- Bo Nix: Oregon, QB
- Xavier Worthy: Texas, WR
- JC Latham: Alabama, OT
- Brian Thomas: LSU, WR
- Graham Barton: Duke, IOL
- Adonai Mitchell: Texas, WR
- Malik Nabers: LSU, WR
- Chop Robinson: Penn State, Edge
- Amarius Mims, George, OT
- Jer'Zhan Newton: Illinois, DT
- J.J. McCarthy: Michigan, QB
2024 NFL Draft storylines
When people think of the best draft classes of all time, they usually think of classes that were stacked at the quarterback position. For example, the 1983 NFL Draft is widely considered the best ever, as that class had Hall of Famer quarterbacks John Elway, Dan Marino, and Jim Kelly. All in all, six quarterbacks were taken in the first round in 1983.
That set a record for quarterbacks taken in the first round that has still not been broken. The 2024 class has a chance to match that total, though. It is all but certain that quarterbacks will go with the first three picks in the draft. Caleb Williams is the surefire first-overall pick and is one of the best prospects in recent memory. With incredible arm strength and accuracy, Williams has Mahomes-like potential at the quarterback position.
Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are battling it out to be taken after Williams. Daniels is a dual-threat quarterback who is fresh off of winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU, while Maye is a more conventional quarterback out of UNC. Even J.J. McCarthy is gaining buzz as a potential top-three pick. McCarthy had a stacked team around him at Michigan, so he didn't have to do too much, but he was still vital in helping the Wolverines win the National Championship Game.
Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are two older quarterback prospects who still might find their way into the first round despite playing five and six seasons in college, respectively. You can't win without a quarterback, and if a team desperately needs one, don't be surprised to see Nix and Penix's names called early.
Outside of the quarterback position, there is still plenty of talent in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially at the receiver and offensive tackle positions. Nine receivers have a first-round case. Most notably, Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are all expected to go in the top 10, which is pretty rare for the receiver position.
When it comes to tackles, Joe Alt is the clear-cut best prospect at the position. However, any of Troy Fautanu, Olu Fashanu, Taliese Fuaga, and JC Latham could be the next big man off the board.
There are tons of offensive talent slated to be picked this year, but the 2024 NFL Draft is lacking some on the defensive end. Of our top 30 prospects, only nine are defensive players, and only two of those are in the top 10.
Of course, the NFL Draft is unpredictable. There are sure to be some players that we ranked high that will surprisingly fall, while others are selected way higher than we could have guessed. Stars will emerge from this class, but draft busts will also be taken. The draft offers new hope for teams, though, and draft day is sure to be as hectic as ever this year.