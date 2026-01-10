Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross released his first statement after making the decision on hiring the franchise's newest general manager.

Ross made the tough choice to move on from longtime member Chris Grier, who dedicated a lot of time to the Dolphins since 2000. He was the general manager from 2016 to 2025, moving on midway through this past season after Miami was unable to build winning consistency as a franchise in the modern NFL era.

Ross moved forward with the crucial decision of finding the next GM. He hired Jon-Eric Sullivan over from the Green Bay Packers, releasing a statement to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on why he made the decision to hire Sullivan.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Jon-Eric Sullivan as our next general manager. Jon-Eric brings a clear vision for how to build and run a football team, founded upon his own experience at a winning organization. As we went through our search process, it became undeniable the respect Jon-Eric has across the league as a talent evaluator, leader and man of integrity,” Ross said.

“We had an extremely talented group of candidates, and Jon-Eric's ability to stand out so clearly speaks to how impressive he is — not only for his experience, but also his depth of knowledge, his detail-oriented approach and his passion. I believe we found the best of the best in Jon-Eric, and I'm looking forward to working with him as he leads us into a new era of Dolphins football.”

What's next for Dolphins after GM hire

It's clear that Stephen Ross wants to embrace a different direction for the Dolphins, hoping that Jon-Eric Sullivan will right the ship.

Miami also moved on from head coach Mike McDaniel after four seasons, meaning that Ross and Sullivan will heavily communicate on who should be the next leader for the squad.

The Dolphins haven't had the identity of being serious contenders since the Dan Marino era. Making the playoffs six times since the legendary quarterback retired in 2000, they haven't been able to make their mark in past seasons. With Ross making the actions to carve a new path, there could be hope that Miami returns to the discussion as a threat for the league to prepare for.