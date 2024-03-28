The 2024 NFL offseason has been one of the busiest and most hectic ever. It has been filled with not only a number of jaw-dropping signings but a ton of monumental trades as well. Rarely before have we seen so many big-name NFL talents move teams in an offseason, and the 2024 season is now shaping up to be a lot crazier than anyone could have expected.
While the NFL Draft is viewed as the most surefire and effective way to build a roster, trades, and free agent signing often lead to more immediate results, both positive and negative. The draft has yet to occur, and we are now over two weeks into the new league year, so we wanted to look at some of the most game-changing moves so far in this NFL offseason.
In this article, we will only be looking at game-changing signings and trades. That means an offseason move has to significantly change a team's projected fortune, for better or worse. Therefore, re-signings will not be included in this article. Superstars, including Chris Jones and Justin Madubuike, signed massive deals with the teams that previously employed them, and elite players like Josh Allen (DE) and Tee Higgins were given the franchise tag by their clubs. Those were massive moves, but a return to a team doesn't qualify as a game-changing move for the sake of this article, even if it was a high-quality move/decision.
Similarly, this isn't necessarily a ranking of the best NFL offseason moves. Some players have found a new home that seemingly fits them perfectly, and there have also been some bargain deals struck in free agency and in the trade market. For example, it only took a 2025 sixth-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire Justin Fields. That is incredible value in a trade, and the move is low-risk, high-reward for Pittsburgh. However, Fields is expected to serve as Russell Wilson's backup on the Steelers this year, meaning the trade for Fields isn't the biggest game-changing move we have seen this offseason.
These moves might be great, but they have not been as game-changing as the moves at the top of following list. With that said, here are the 15 most game-changing signings and trades from the 2024 NFL offseason so far.
HM. Kendall Fuller signs with the Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins' decision to release Xavien Howard came as a surprise to some. It was a financially motivated move, and now, Miami has done a good job of replacing the star cornerback. Kendall Fuller was one of the best available free-agent cornerbacks, and he will slot right into Howard's starting position.
The losses of Howard and Christian Wilkins hurt the Dolphins' season outlook, but the team is still loaded with star talent. The addition of Fuller will help the team compete for a Super Bowl despite their offseason departures.
15. Tyron Smith signs with the New York Jets
The fate of the New York Jets is in the hands of Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback is 40 years old and coming off of a torn Achilles, so protecting Rodgers will be of the upmost importance in 2024. The Jets' offensive line depth was questionable at best last season, but it is sure to see improvement this season.
Tyron Smith isn't the league's best left tackle anymore like he was for years with the Dallas Cowboys, but he is still a talented blind-side protector. Health has also been an issue for Smith, but the Jets believe he will help give the team a chance to contend for a Super Bowl.
14. Diontae Johnson is traded to the Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young's struggles were evident last season. It was a disappointing rookie year for the first-overall pick, and while a lot of that can be attributed to his own shortcomings and flaws, you can also look at the lack of weapons to justify his struggles.
Young had arguably the least amount of playmakers around him in the league, but the acquisition of Diontae Johnson is a step in the right direction. Johnson might be better suited to be a receiver two than receiver one, but he has top-dog experience from his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he will surely make life easier for the young quarterback next season.
13. Patrick Queen signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known to invest in the linebacker position in recent years, and they keep that trend alive by signing the best off-ball linebacker that was available. Patrick Queen was one of the best free agents overall, regardless of position, and after a bunch of misses at the position, the Steelers have finally found their guy, making this one of the best offseason moves in the NFL this year.
12. Justin Fields is traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields is expected to serve as the Steelers' backup quarterback this season, which prevents him from ranking higher on the list of the most game-changing offseason moves. Still, his acquisition by Pittsburgh was easily one of the best offseason moves in the NFL this year.
Many thought the Chicago Bears would be able to net a second or third-round pick for Fields. Instead, it only took a 2025 sixth-rounder for the Steelers to trade for the former first-rounder. Fields was obviously a disappointment for the Bears, but he immediately becomes one of the best backups in the league with the Steelers. Not only is the backup quarterback position one of the most important in the NFL (especially behind an aging quarterback like Russell Wilson), but Fields still has the potential to become much more than that.
Despite only having three years of experience, Fields is already one of the best rushing quarterbacks in league history. He still has the potential to improve as a passer, too, and it is possible Pittsburgh views him as their quarterback of the future. Fields might not even have to wait all that long to become the starter, either. Wilson isn't on this list because he performed poorly during his time with the Denver Broncos. If he doesn't turn things around quickly, Fields will be handed the reins sooner than later.
This trade was a massive bargain, making it one of the best moves of the offseason. While it isn't the most game-changing move as of now because of Fields' status as the backup, it does have the potential to become one of the biggest game-changing moves from this offseason if Fields can become the Steelers' starter and stick in Pittsburgh.
11. Calvin Ridley signs with the Tennessee Titans
It has become clear over time that the Tennessee Titans made a mistake by trading A.J. Brown back in 2022. The team has tried to replace him, but they've failed. Particularly, Treylon Burks (Brown's direct replacement) has looked like a bust since the team took him in the first round.
With the signing of Calvin Ridley, the Titans now have a legitimate star-studded receiving duo. DeAndre Hopkins isn't the unstoppable megastar he once was, and Ridley didn't play quite as well last season as many expected him to. Both players are high-quality players more than capable of making big plays, though. Ridley's presence even allows Burks to slide into a number three role, which will take some of the pressure off the young receiver and potentially unlock his potential.
The Titans were desperate for more offensive playmakers, and they got that with Ridley, who is one of the best route runners in football. The team has handed Will Levis the reins as the team's quarterback of the future, and it is always smart to surround young signal-callers with as many weapons as possible.
Ridley's contract is a little bit steep, which could have been avoided had the team just been willing to pay the younger Brown years earlier, but you have to give props to Tennessee for fixing their mistake and making a move that will help them now and in the future.
10. Jerry Jeudy is traded to the Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy underwhelmed as a first-round pick for the Denver Broncos, but his elite footwork and advanced route-running means he still has all of the potential in the world. It is possible that all the talented receiver needed to thrive was a change of scenery, and he is getting that after getting traded to (and paid by) the Cleveland Browns.
Based on his production through four seasons, Jeudy's contract extension might be a little steeper than one would have predicted, but it makes it clear that Cleveland is committed to and believes in the Alabama product. That level of commitment might unlock Jeudy's skillset, and having a new quarterback other than the number of below-average players throwing him the ball in Denver will certainly help.
For years, Cleveland has struggled in the passing department, and the lack of a clear-cut receiver-two has been a big reason why. Now, the team can deploy Jeudy as one of the most talented second options in the league. He will complement Amari Cooper perfectly, as the duo are two of the best route runners in the NFL, which is sure to give opposing defensive backs headaches.
9. L'Jarius Sneed is traded to the Tennessee Titans
The Kansas City Chiefs departing with L'Jarius Sneed seems like a big loss. The Titans only needed to fork over a third-rounder to trade for the cornerback who looked like one of the best at his position in the league during the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl. While there were some financial implications that went into this trade, that still seems like a small return for such a talented player.
However, we shouldn't be too quick to judge the Chiefs. Brett Veach – the Chiefs general manager – has proven time and time again that he knows what he is doing. It wasn't too long ago that everyone questioned the Chiefs' decision to trade away Tyreek Hill. That move worked out just fine, as Kansas City has gone on to win two championships since trading the best receiver in the NFL, and this offseason move should be looked at in a similar light.
A third-round pick might not seem like a lot, but few teams are better at finding and developing talent than the Chiefs are. Additionally, this trade is a game-changer because the Titans are, in fact, adding an elite cornerback to their roster. The Calvin Ridley signing addressed the team's biggest need on the offensive side of the football, and this move solves Tennessee's biggest defensive weakness.
8. Christian Wilkins signs with the Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby is one of the best defensive players in football, but defensive line depth has long been a problem for the Las Vegas Raiders. That problem is immediately fixed with the signing of Christian Wilkins. You don't need much depth behind Wilkins, as he led all defensive tackles in snaps last season.
Wilkins is highly productive, too. He had a career-high nine sacks last season, and he is able to both rush the passer and stop the run. He is a gritty player who will fit perfectly on a Raiders defense that is known for having personality.
The NFL is a league that is just trying to stop Patrick Mahomes right now. No one has been able to do that, but Wilkins and Crosby will now be playing the league's best player twice a year, and they surely won't make Mahomes' life any easier. AFC West teams have made a number of splashy moves in recent seasons, and this is just the latest to add to the list.
7. Danielle Hunter signs with the Minnesota Vikings
Danielle Hunter has been one of the best and most underrated defensive players in the NFL during his career with the Minnesota Vikings. The edge rusher has secured double-digit sack totals in four of the last five seasons, and he was well on the way to doing so in 2021 if it wasn't for a season-ending injury that limited him to seven games.
Last season, Will Anderson was one of the best rookies in football, and that was confirmed when he won the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Now, the two will form one of the most dangerous pass-rushing combinations in the league, and they will give nightmares to offensive coordinators around the NFL.
6. Saquon Barkley signs with the Philadelphia Eagles
An already scary running game just got even scarier. The Philadelphia Eagles had 2,190 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground last season, and now they have upgraded at the running back position. Saquon Barkley will be replacing D'Andre Swift as the team's starting running back, and paired with Jalen Hurts – one of the best running quarterbacks in the NFL – it is going to be nearly impossible for opposing teams to stop Philadelphia's rushing attack.
Barkley seems tailor-made for the Eagles' system, and his incredible lower body strength means he is sure to be helpful in the Eagles' notorious “tush push” attack. The wheels fell off for Philly at the end of last season, and Barkley will be a key piece in getting the team back on track.
5. Brian Burns is traded to the New York Giants
If this trade was made over the last year or two, it likely would have been an even bigger game-changer. A number of teams were interested in the edge rusher for a long time, and the Los Angeles Rams even reportedly offered two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Carolina Panthers for his services.
The Panthers decided against moving their star at that time, but they caved in and traded him this offseason; albeit for a significantly weaker package. It only took a second and fifth-round pick for the Giants to add Burns into the fold, and that is something that the Panthers surely have to be disappointed by.
Regardless of the return for Burns, the Giants have to be happy about their future with their new pass rusher. Burns will join other elite defensive lineman in Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux which gives the team a dangerous front seven going forward.
4. Joe Mixon is traded to the Houston Texans
The Texans were the league's most pleasant surprise last season. The team went from being one of the worst in the NFL to a team that will likely contend for a long time thanks to the quickly found success of C.J. Stroud. Under the leadership of their rookie quarterback, the Texans had one of the most promising offenses in the league last season.
The team's offense looks even more dangerous going into Stroud's second season now. Stroud led one of the best passing attacks in the league, but the running game fell a little behind. That shouldn't be the case anymore, as the team added Joe Mixon into the fold. Mixon makes a great offense even better, and the Texans have undeniably had one of the best offseasons in the NFL this year.
3. Marquise Brown signs with the Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes has a type. The NFL's best player likes the speed demons, and now he has one of the best deep threats in the NFL. The football world wondered how the Chiefs would be without Tyreek Hill. Kansas City ended up just fine, as they have won each of the last two Super Bowls.
There is no doubting that Mahomes' offense was another level of dangerous with Hill, though, and now the team has a player in Brown who is made in a similar archetype. Brown is signed to just a one-year deal, so he will want to prove himself in this contract year.
It is hard to imagine the defending back-to-back champions as being any scarier, but Brown certainly makes them that way. The Chiefs are already a dynasty, and it will be tough for the rest of the NFL to catch up to them after their 2024 offseason moves.
2. Keenan Allen is traded to the Chicago Bears
When Caleb Williams is drafted, that will be arguably the biggest NFL offseason move. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Williams will be the number-one pick for the Chicago Bears, so it made perfect sense for the team to add a receiver like Keenan Allen into the fold. His 108 receptions last season were the fifth most at the receiver position, and Allen's route running and sure hands remain some of the best in the league.
Williams is already viewed as one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory. The fact that he will have legitimate weapons around him makes him that much more dangerous.
On top of how much better Allen makes the Bears, this trade was a game-changer in the sense that the Chargers went from having one of the best pass-catching duos to having a lot of question marks at the receiver position. Quentin Johnston looked like a bust as a rookie after being a first-round pick, and the team also moved on from Mike Williams. The lack of pass-catching talent leaves a lot of question marks for Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh.
1. Kirk Cousins signs with the Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins signing with the Atlanta Falcons might not be the perfect deal. A four-year deal seems a little bit long for a player who will be 36 next season, and a $180 million deal is a lot for an aging quarterback who is coming off of an Achilles tear. None of that matters, though, as this was clearly the biggest deal that most sent shockwaves through the rest of the NFL this offseason.
Rarely do high-level quarterbacks hit the open market, and the Falcons were justified to pounce on the chance to sign a legitimate franchise quarterback. Before his injury last season, Cousins was playing at an elite level. In fact, his 18 touchdown passes at the time of his injury were the most in the NFL. Cousin's injury may be worrisome, but the Falcons are clearly confident that the quarterback still has plenty of good years ahead of him.
If he truly will be healthy for next season, Cousins will have a huge impact on the Falcons. The Falcons have deployed players like Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, and Marcus Mariota at the quarterback position in recent years, and they have seen little success from it.
Cousins was playing like a top-10 quarterback prior to his injury, so it would be massive for the organization if he is able to replicate that. This move is also game-changing in the sense that the Falcons have been a team in the quarterback market for years, but no one will have to ask any questions about who will be under center for the team going forward, and the team can finally take their hat out of the quarterback market.