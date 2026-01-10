Few storylines carry the weight of Ja Morant's uncertain future with Tuomas Iisalo's regrouping Memphis Grizzlies as the NBA Trade Deadline looms. Once the electrifying face of the Grind City revival, the two-time All-Star has seen his tenure marred by injuries and off-court issues alike. A rocky campaign that's left a 16-22 Play-In-bound squad out to dry has brought the situation to a breaking point. The Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Sacramento Kings have taken notice.

After posting near career lows in minutes played, field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and averaging his lowest point total since his rookie season, Morant's star has dimmed considerably from his “face of the league” trajectory. Still, multiple teams are pursuing Morant in trade talks, and rival executives believe the Grizzlies would prioritize draft picks and young players in return. With the emergence of Cedric Coward, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and Cam Spencer alongside Jaren Jackson Jr., EVP Zach Kleiman is evaluating whether to retool or continue with Morant as a centerpiece.

This is not a fire sale. It is a valuation exercise. There is no incentive to “sell low,” no need for the Grizzlies to manufacture urgency. Morant remains under a long-term contract, still in his athletic prime, and uniquely capable of capturing the world's attention. Rival executives are drawing parallels to the recent Trae Young deal but aiming higher given Morant's broader market.

Kleiman is reportedly pushing for packages that include multiple first-round picks and swaps, something that surpasses one pick (23rd, 2019) and a swap received for Mike Conley. Three potential landing spots could deliver the All-Star talent and draft capital Memphis desperately needs.

Kings change culture

The Sacramento Kings, desperate to escape the play-in treadmill and make a marketing splash in a crowded California market, emerge as a fascinating partner. The initial thought of prying Domantas Sabonis loose has evaporated with the recent meniscus injury.

DeMar DeRozan, by contrast, offers certainty. He is durable, professionally reliable, and stylistically portable. The 36-year-old remains a reliable bucket-getter who's stepped up during Sabonis's absence. The six-time All-Star brings playoff experience, mid-range mastery, and veteran leadership that could stabilize a playoff push. Schroder provides the secondary ball-handling and perimeter shooting the Grizzlies need. Together, they represent an immediate injection of proven NBA talent.

On the other side, Morant is not merely an upgrade; the 25-year-old is a cultural reset for the Kings. He alters market perception, accelerates internal timelines, and raises the franchise’s national profile overnight. That is worth two first-round picks and at least one swap. Whether Sacramento ultimately agrees determines whether this conversation advances beyond exploratory calls.

Nets bet on Ja Morant

Article Continues Below

The Brooklyn Nets present perhaps the cleanest pathway to a blockbuster return. Morant for Michael Porter Jr. is straightforward on salary. However, with one less year of contract control than Morant, the price balloons. Memphis would demand a picks bonanza of Brooklyn’s own 2026 first, New York’s 2027 first (via the Mikal Bridges trade), and a 2028 first from Brooklyn, minimally. The Nets, sitting on a trove of 30 tradeable future picks and a roster of recent draftees needing time, can absorb this cost.

Add Egor Demin since there would no longer be a need for a developmental guard. Morant would want to be running the show for at least 36 minutes per night. Kleiman knows there is no bigger name to overtake the Knicks for brand cachet in the Big Apple. Ja is box office, brand-defining. The Nets can afford this move financially, competitively, and reputationally in a way few franchises can.

That desperation for relevance, combined with Brooklyn's embarrassment of draft riches, creates a rare alignment of incentives. Porter provides Memphis with elite shooting and size on the wing, while Demin offers the long-term point guard project they'd need post-Morant.

Bulls bragging out bid

Stuck in mediocrity for decades, the Chicago Bulls offer a more nuanced third option. The conversation starts with Nikola Vučević and Coby White, providing Memphis with a skilled offensive center and a dynamic, improving guard. Patrick Williams and Zach Collins will be in the mix as well. Neither are talented enough to be a sticking point if the Windy City's decision-makers really want Ja Morant.

Memphis could sweeten the pot by including Brandon Clarke and GG Jackson in the package. Neither would be missed rotationally, especially once Edey returns to full health. This creates salary flexibility while giving Chicago the youth movement pieces they're desperately seeking.

The chill on the deal blows in, predictably, from the draft equity side of the equation. Chicago is highly unlikely to include its 2026 top-eight–protected first-round pick as they tank for another foundational piece. The realistic ceiling is a package built around the 2027 and 2029 firsts, plus swap rights in 2028. That is meaningful, but it lacks the headline value of a true All-Star return. This path only makes sense if Memphis prioritizes volume, optionality, and cap flexibility over immediate star replacement.